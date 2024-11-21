Astros dream Opening Day Lineup after free agency: Alex Bregman is back, and is joined by new faces
Astros dream Opening Day lineup for 2025
It's safe to say that the 2024 season did not go as planned for the Houston Astros. Yes, they were able to win another AL West division title and make the postseason even after their brutal start to the season, but they didn't win a single postseason game and were swept on their home field in the Wild Card Series by the Detroit Tigers.
Now, a crucial offseason has begun for Dana Brown and Co. The Astros have a key free agent, Alex Bregman, to try and bring back to Houston, while also trying to improve the team as a whole. It won't be easy, especially when it sounds as if money isn't unlimited in Houston.
If the Astros 2025 Opening Day lineup looks anything like this dream, yet a somewhat realistic one, they'd be in good shape for the season.
Astros Opening Day dream lineup after free agency
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
Jose Altuve
2B
2
Kyle Tucker
RF
3
Yordan Alvarez
DH
4
Christian Walker
1B
5
Alex Bregman
3B
6
Luis Robert Jr.
CF
7
Yainer Diaz
C
8
Jeremy Pena
SS
9
Jake Meyers
LF
Astros re-sign Alex Bregman to long-term deal
Priority No. 1 on Dana Brown's offseason checklist is to re-sign Alex Bregman, and it isn't hard to see why. He has spent all nine of his seasons with the Astros organization and has accomplished a ton in Houston. He's a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner, a Gold Glove winner, and has won two World Series titles. Outside of Jose Altuve, he is the most popular active Astros player.
Realistically, re-signing Bregman is far from a slam dunk. He's coming off his worst offensive season statistically, he's going to require a lengthy deal that'd take him well into his 30s, and bringing him back could mean letting one or both of Kyle Tucker or Framber Valdez walk.
In this dream scenario, though, Jim Crane realizes that he's making money hand over fist as the Astros owner and elects to re-sign Bregman without making an additional move that will hamper Houston's chances in 2025 and beyond.
Astros sign Christian Walker to fill the void left by the failed Jose Abreu signing
The Astros signed Jose Abreu to a three-year deal worth $58.5 million ahead of the 2023 campaign hoping he'd be their solution at first base, replacing the departing Yuli Gurriel. While Abreu did have a strong 2023 postseason, most of his Astros tenure left a lot to be desired. It went so poorly, in fact, to the point where he was released in the middle of the 2024 season despite there being another year on his contract.
Players like Jon Singleton and Victor Caratini saw playing time at first base, but let's be real - neither of those players should be regulars in a lineup for a team trying to win the World Series. The Astros could splurge and give Pete Alonso the massive contract he's seeking, but with Bregman returning, they'd likely explore a different option. With that in mind, Christian Walker, the second-best option, makes a whole lot of sense.
Walker might not have the 40+ home run power that Alonso does, but he has averaged 32 home runs in the last three seasons and has won each of the last three NL Gold Gloves at first base. He's not quite as prolific power-wise as Alonso, but is arguably the more well-rounded player, and an excellent fit in Houston.
Is it likely that the Astros re-sign Bregman and sign Walker? Probably not. However, since Walker likely won't be looking at a deal for more than three years, it's possible that the Astros would be willing to bring him aboard. He'd certainly help them offensively and defensively at a position in which they struggled last season.
Astros trade for Luis Robert Jr. to replace Chas McCormick in the outfield
The Astros have one of the best outfielders in the sport, Kyle Tucker, but the other two spots leave a lot to be desired. Jake Meyers had arguably his best offensive season in 2024, but was still a below-average hitter even with his excellent glove. Chas McCormick was even worse offensively, which is a shame considering how great he was in 2023.
Knowing that the Astros could use some outfield help, Dana Brown should look to add at least one player to fit there. As fun as signing Juan Soto would be, that's not at all realistic. Trading for Luis Robert Jr. might be, though.
Robert is coming off an incredibly disappointing season and comes with durability concerns, but he showed just how electric of a player he can be in 2023. The 27-year-old launched 38 home runs, stole 20 bases, and won a Gold Glove in center field. He played like a true five-tool player, which is extremely hard to come by.
He wouldn't come cheap, but given the fact that he's coming off such a down year, the Astros might have the prospect capital necessary to get a deal done. He's making just $15 million this season and has a pair of $20 million club options in the next two years. The contract is too good to pass on, and the upside of the player makes him a must-have.