It sure sounds like Alex Bregman is already planning on leaving the Astros
The Houston Astros are in unfamiliar territory. It has been a long time since Houston wasn't coming off of an ALCS or World Series appearance. The greatest juggernaut of this era finally achieved mortality this season, getting swept out of the Wild Card round by their former manager, A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers.
There are a lot of conflicting emotions around this team. Nobody can deny the collective talent and experience on the roster, but for the first time in ages, it's not clear how willing the Astros front office is to spend. After handing out hefty extensions to Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and others — not to mention Kyle Tucker's free agency coming down the pipeline in 2026 — there's a chance that Houston decides to conserve financial resources this winter.
That immediately casts into question the future of two-time champ Alex Bregman, who has spent his entire nine-year career to date with the Astros. Bregman and Houston are synonymous, and he will forever have affection in that fanbase. And yet, now he's a free agent under the guidance of Scott Boras. We all know what that means.
Bregman is looking for dough this offseason. The team that comes with the strongest offer probably has the best chance, even if it means leaving the comfort of Houston.
One notable development is Bregman's reported willingness to switch from third base to second base with a new team. Now we may know the motivation behind that revelation.
Alex Bregman's potential position change could spell the end of Astros tenure
ESPN recently polled executives about whether or not Bregman will leave Houston this winter. The final vote was 'yes' by a tally of 11 to 7, with one exec stating the obvious: Bregman is more valuable to a lot of teams than he is to Houston.
"Because other teams need his bat and battle-tested vet presence more than Houston does," the exec opined.
Two noted suitors: the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, two teams with established third basemen. The expectation is that Philly would trade Alec Bohm to clear space for Bregman, but the Giants just handed Matt Chapman a six-year, $151 million extension, often cited as a barometer for Bregman's own free agency. A move to second would allow Bregman to play alongside Chapman in the Giants infield.
Another exec quote from ESPN: "Bregman moving to second base seemed directed at the Giants."
This sure feels like a possibility worth keeping tabs on. San Francisco has a habit of gunning for top free agents, just barely whiffing on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Carlos Correa over the years. Bregman would add much-needed offensive support to the middle of the Giants lineup. He brings winning experience and a remarkably well-rounded skill set. After all the holes we poked in San Francisco's roster last season, it would be nice to have a player with so few weaknesses.
San Francisco isn't the only team that could use Bregman at second base, in theory. The Phillies could absolutely arrange that marriage if the goal was to replace Bryson Stott instead of Alec Bohm. Or, hey, look at the New York Yankees, who need to replace Gleyber Torres (and potentially Juan Soto), but seem comfortable with Jazz Chisholm at third. The San Diego Padres have Manny Machado. The Atlanta Braves have Austin Riley. We can keep going.
Not all those teams will submit bids at the end of the day, but Bregman is opening up the field and maxing out his potential list of suitors. It's a shrewd business move, and it could lead to an exorbitant new contract for the 30-year-old All-Star.