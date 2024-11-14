Phillies dream Opening Day lineup before free agency: Alex Bregman or Alec Bohm? Why not both
The Philadelphia Phillies were far and away the best team in baseball for half of last season. After the All-Star break, however, their momentum slowly petered out. Once the playoffs arrived, Philadelphia looked like a shell of its early-season self, struggling to put bat on ball against a beatable New York Mets rotation.
It's impossible to deny the sheer volume of talent on the Phillies roster — John Middleton ranks among the most ambitious and committed owners in American sports — but the pieces didn't all fit when it mattered most. Some of that is ill-timed bad luck, but a lot comes down to roster-building philosophy. The Phillies were loaded with star talent, but depth was a constant bugaboo. Meanwhile, that talent was rife with exploitable shortcomings, most notably the Phillies' propensity for strikeouts.
In an ideal world, which is what we should all aspire to, the Phillies would round out their stacked lineup with plus-plus contact hitters and a bit more balance (i.e., right-handed sluggers). Bryce Harper's prime, Trea Turner's prime — these are finite windows, already beginning to close. Philadelphia can't wait. There needs to be an all-out push to maximize the 2025 campaign, and each subsequent season after that.
So, with Juan Soto almost certainly off the table, here are a few ambitious free agency moves to really transform the Phillies into a contender.
Phillies Opening Day dream lineup after free agency
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
Kyle Schwarber
DH
2
Trea Turner
CF
3
Bryce Harper
1B
4
Alex Bregman
2B
5
Willy Adames
SS
6
Nick Castellanos
RF
7
Alec Bohm
3B
8
JT Realmuto
C
9
Brandon Marsh
LF
Phillies sign Alex Bregman to replace Bryson Stott at second base
Alex Bregman's reported willingness to play second base should increase the Phillies' documented interest in the two-time World Series champ. A former enemy of the state in Houston, Bregman would become a fast fan favorite in Philadelphia, where his well-rounded hitting approach would play beautifully in the heart of Rob Thomson's lineup.
A true five-tool player at his best, Bregman has been an above-average defender at third base for his whole career. That said, Philadelphia already has an All-Star at the hot corner in Alec Bohm. There have been trade rumblings with Bohm after his unflattering postseason, but it's a little early to give up on a 28-year-old who slashed .280/.332/.448 in the regular season. Bregman can slot in comfortably at second, however, giving Philadelphia a major offensive upgrade over Bryson Stott, who instantly becomes a top-shelf trade chip.
There are financial complications inherent to shelling out $150 million-plus for Bregman, but he's a proven winner in October and Philadelphia can't let taxes get in the way of the ultimate goal. Few GMs are better at courting star talent than Dave Dombrowski. If the Astros balk at Bregman's asking price, few teams offer a clearer path to that elusive third World Series ring than Philadelphia.
Phillies ink Willy Adames at shortstop in stunning splurge
The belief is that Philadelphia will consider pursuing star talent up to a point, but no matter how staunch Middleton and Dombrowski are in their pursuit of winning players, it's clear the Phillies are conscious of their soaring payroll. Just signing Bregman could cast into doubt the future of Nick Castellanos or Alec Bohm, just for salary purposes. Philadelphia can't run up the tab in perpetuity.
That said, if Juan Soto is even an outside possibility, or a dream the front office once dreamt, there should be no doubt as to Philadelphia's ability to sign both Bregman and Willy Adames. We are dreaming here, folks, so why not dream big. Adames would give Philadelphia an All-Star shortstop in the middle of his prime, offering elite defense, legitimate speed on the base paths, and proper slugging at a premium position.
Adames knocked 32 home runs and 112 RBI for the first-place Brewers in 2024, slashing .251/.331/.462 with 21 stolen bases and a career-high 74 walks. His strikeout problems might spook Philly fans, but at a certain point, just out-slugging teams is going to work. This lineup would put the Dodgers' offense on notice.
Now, does Philadelphia already have an All-Star shortstop? Indeed. But this move allows Rob Thomson to get creative, potentially extending the prime window for said All-Star shortstop.
Trea Turner moves to centerfield, killing two birds with one stone for Phillies
The weakest point on the Phillies' depth chart last season was the outfield. Nick Castellanos came alive down the stretch in right field, but the left field platoon of Brandon Marsh and Austin Hays, such that it was, left much to be desired. Meanwhile, Johan Rojas and the Phillies' parade of minor-league tryouts couldn't quite muster the necessary offense in centerfield. Weston Wilson was a fun for a few stretches in left field, but in the end, Philadelphia needs to meaningfully overhaul its outfield rotation.
How about moving Trea Turner to centerfield, which the Adames signing would essentially force (especially with Bregman and Bohm locked at second and third, respectively)? Turner hasn't spent much time in the outfield in his career, but the 31-year-old's defensive impact is noticeably waning at shortstop. Philadelphia invested $300 million in Turner with hopes that he would be a staple at a premier position. Centerfield isn't the premier position Philadelphia envisioned, but it could be a path to more all-around quality defense from this Phillies team.
For as much as Philadelphia's front office and fans will focus on the offense, the Phillies traditionally get plenty of pop from their bats. Defense has been a struggle at times, however, and it won't get better if Turner ages into negative impact in the middle of the infield. Still speedy, Turner should be able to cover ground in centerfield without incurring the defensive burden inherent to shortstop. Let Adames carry that load while transitioning Turner into a new phase of his career, not unlike Bryce Harper's successful migration from right field to first base.
These moves open up an endless variety of trade possibilities for Philadelphia as well. Suddenly, top prospect Aidan Miller, a middle infielder, feels more expendable, while Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas face far more complicated paths to consistent ABs. What if the Phillies want Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert Jr.? There's your trade ammo. Don't let the dreams stop.