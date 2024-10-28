Bryce Harper could play a vital role in Phillies Juan Soto recruiting pitch
The Philadelphia Phillies' season ended once again in bitter disappointment, this time with a disheartening NLDS loss to the New York Mets. After years of dancing on Atlanta's grave, it was another division rival who drove a stake through Philadelphia's 2024 campaign.
Now Dave Dombrowski goes back to the drawing board with a few clear directives. The Phillies need to upgrade Taijuan Walker's spot in the rotation and fix a wobbly, star-studded offense. There is more than enough raw talent on the Phillies' roster, but holes in the outfield and the maddening inconsistency of certain infield cornerstones left Rob Thomson's group vulnerable in October.
Dombrowski has essentially said that Philadelphia doesn't need another star, which isn't wrong, but fans sure would love it if John Middleton shelled out Dodgers money to field a perennial World Series contender.
The most talked-about free agent of the 2024-25 cycle is Juan Soto, who is finishing up World Series bid with the New York Yankees. Scott Boras has been hard at work drumming up the rumor mill in anticipation of what could be a historic contract for the 26-year-old right fielder.
Most expect Soto to stick in New York, whether it's with the Yankees or the Mets, but he has also been connected to the Dodgers. Then, dig a little deeper, and there are threads connecting him to another big-spending National League squad. That's right, Soto could end up in Philadelphia.
There have been conflicting reports on the Phillies' level of interest in Soto, mostly stoked by Dombrowski's coy comments when asked about adding more star power. But, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phils are indeed interested — and they have an ace up their sleeve.
"The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to strongly pursue [Juan Soto] to team up with Boras client Bryce Harper," he writes.
Bryce Harper could help recruit Juan Soto to Phillies in MLB free agency
Hey now! This has to perk up your local depressed Phillies fan. Most Philadelphians were ready to give up on the Soto dream, but just when you think you're out, they pull you back in. This would fall in line with Dombrowski's track record in the general manager chair. He goes after stars, and he has the financial backing to make those investments. Philadelphia famously offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than the $325 million he received from LA last winter — and that was without an in-person meeting. When the Phillies like a free agent, money becomes a relative concept.
Soto's next contract could balloon north of $700 million, and he would get the Shohei Ohtani deferrals. Both New York teams are equipped for explosive investments, but the Phillies can offer more than money. There's a certain appeal to joining the most stacked roster in the National League and reuniting with former teammates.
Soto played with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber in his early-career stint with the Washington Nationals. Those are friends, in addition to potential long-term teammates. If Philadelphia can make a competitive offer while giving Soto a chance to spend the next decade with old pals, there's no reason to believe Soto won't consider it.
Dombrowski's long history of negotiating with Scott Boras can't hurt. The MLB superagent has a complex and testy reputation in league circles, but Philadelphia has never shied away from a major investment when properly motivated. Boras' strong working relationship with the Phillies could positively influence both Soto and Dombrowski.
Are the Phillies the favorites to land Soto? Definitely not, but he won't find a more talented group to play with. Soto addresses Philadelphia's offensive shortcomings in the outfield and adds a reliable, top one-percent bat to the front of Topper's lineup. It's a tantalizing thought.