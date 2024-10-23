MLB Rumors: Phillies mistake, Cubs connect to Japanese ace, Guardians trade bait
- Cleveland could float one of its best hitters in trade talks
- Upcoming MLB free agent draws strong comparisons to Cubs ace
- Phillies aren't expected to pursue All-Star talent due to salary restraints
As we gear up for an exciting World Series matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, most of the MLB is gearing up for the offseason. Free agency is right around the corner, which means plenty of big-ticket names are about to change teams.
Moreover, it's always trade season in the MLB. As contracts edge closer to their expiration date, teams tend to take stock and survery the marketplace. There are a couple obvious headliners this winter — expect to hear plenty about Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell — but the rumors circulating the league these days encompass a much broader spectrum.
Here is the latest scuttlebutt worth your attention.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB Rumors: Guardians could trade Josh Naylor after ALCS defeat
The Cleveland Guardians fell just short in the ALCS. After dominating on the strength of their bullpen all season, the Guardians' relievers could not figure out the Yankees' lineup. That hung the offense, led by none other than Josh Naylor, out to dry.
At 27 years old, Naylor is about to enter the final year of his contract. There was not a more dependable bat in Cleveland's lineup this October, but Naylor's expiring contract will invariably lead to a huge pay increase next season. The talented first baseman is bound to test the open market when the time comes, and the offers could quickly exceed Cleveland's small-market limits.
That is why Bally Sports' Andre Knott believes Naylor is on the trade block.
The Guardians were a masterclass in contending on a budget this season. A strong bullpen can overcome a lot of other flaws, and that will remain the strategy moving forward — for better or for worse. It stings in the moment, but a six-game defeat against the No. 1 seed in the ALCS is a great outcome, and it gives Cleveland a foundation to build on.
Obviously fans want Naylor back and in a Guardians uniform long term, but it's hard to imagine Naylor sticking in Cleveland beyond 2025. That's just how this league works. Expect the Guardians to replace him by committee, or to look for cheaper alternatives in free agency.
MLB Rumors: Top Japanese prospect draws comparison to Cubs' Shota Imanaga
Shinnosuke Ogasawara, the 27-year-old southpaw from Japan's Chunichi Dragons, will be posted for MLB teams this winter. He is the latest in an increasingly long line of accomplished Japanese pitchers to migrate stateside, following in the immediate footsteps of 2024 rookies Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga.
In fact, Ogasawara has earned several comparisons to Imanaga. The Chicago Cubs' 30-year-old rookie made the All-Star team this season, baffling MLB hitters with his potent mix of off-speed pitches. Like Imanaga, Ogasawara lacks the size and strength we traditionally associate with elite MLB aces. That said, the upstart lefty posted a 3.12 ERA in NPB last season and is especially intriguing due to his youth.
From Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors:
"Video of Ogasawara reveals a pitcher who sits in the 91-93 mph range with his four-seamer, complementing the pitch with a low-80s changeup and a slow knuckle curve that sits in the low 70s. Neither Ogasawara’s frame nor velocity stand out, but both are relatively comparable to those of 5’10”, 175-pound Cubs lefty . Ogasawara’s camp may try to make that comparison, but Imanaga consistently posted lower earned run averages and far superior strikeout rates in NPB (29.5% in his final season with the BayStars)."
Ogasawara is not expected to command the same contract value as Imanaga ($53 million guaranteed), but he could land a multi-year contract from a team in need of rotation depth. What he lacks in overpowering velocity, Ogasawara will look to make up for with precise command and excellent discipline.
MLB Rumors: Phillies aren't expected to splurge on expensive free agents
Pour one out for the dreamers — those who dared to imagine Juan Soto in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform — because it ain't happening. Dave Dombrowski was frank with reporters in a recent media availability, outlining the Phillies' strategy this winter. He did not provide much detail, but Dombrowski did push back at the possibility of Philadelphia splurging on another star.
"I don’t think we need to have more star players,” Dombrowski said. “We have as many stars as about anybody in baseball. Sometimes, it’s not only the star players; it’s also sometimes the supporting cast."
While Dombrowski did not explicitly rule out Juan Soto or another high-priced target, it's clear the Phillies will operate conservatively to stay below the third luxury tax apron, which sits at $281 million. Philadelphia's current projected cap sheet, per MLB.com, is $262.6 million. It's a bummer for Philly fans, but it's inevitable. This team won't operate with the aggression we are accustomed to.
In a sense, Dombrowski is right. The Phillies don't need Juan Soto to win the National League, although it would certainly help — especially if he's going to the Mets instead. But, Dombrowski needs to hold up his end of the bargain and meaningfully improve the supporting cast. From that pesky fifth rotation spot to Philadelphia's myriad outfield woes, there is plenty for the Phillies front office to address.
Let's see how serious this team is about maximizing this finite World Series window.