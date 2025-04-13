Astros fan rips foul ball out of Mike Trout's glove in repeat of Mookie Betts incident

In Game 4 of the 2024 World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts went to catch at foul ball at Yankee Stadium. Betts caught it, only for two New York Yankees fans to rip the ball out of his glove. Though the fans were famous for a couple of days, they were ultimately banned from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities indefinitely.

It was a lesson for fans around the league to not interfere with a play. Well, one Houston Astros fan didn't exactly follow the memo.

In the bottom of the second inning of Saturday's game between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, catcher Yanier Diaz hit a foul ball to the right field stands. Angels star outfielder Mike Trout made a leaping catch over the wall to seemingly get the out. However, an Astros fan reached for the baseball in Trout's glove and got it in his possession. The fan tried to give the foul ball back to Trout.

An Astros fan ripped the ball out of Mike Trout's glove. Umpires ruled it a foul ball pic.twitter.com/QerDoLzy4H — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2025

Astros fan pulls foul ball out of Mike Trout's glove in Mookie Betts, World Series repeat

The fan could be seen holding his hands up in the air, showing remorse for interfering. That fan was also spotted vehemently apologizing to Trout for interfering with his catch.

Ultimately, the umpires conferred with one another and determined that there was no catch made by Trout and that it was a foul ball.

Sam Blum, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, revealed that the fan was not escorted out of Daikin Park in Houston. Instead, the fan was relocated to another part of the stadium. The fan told Blum that he was trying to protect his young son.

Luckily for Trout and the Angels, the interference didn't come back to haunt them, as Diaz flew out to center field to end the inning.