Astros fans hit nerve with Joe Espada after disturbing Lance McCullers incident

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada had every right to be made at a specific subset of fans after starting pitcher Lance McCullers was a target of hate speech, specifically directed towards he and his family.

“I just left my office,” Espada said postgame, “and it’s very unfortunate that Lance McCullers … that there are people who are threatening his life and the life of his kids because of his performance tonight. It’s very unfortunate that we have to deal with this – after all he’s done for this city, for this team. …I’ve got kids, too. And it really drives me nuts that we have to deal with this. Very sad. Very, very sad.”

Astros fans were angry with McCullers over his on-field performance, as the Cincinnati Reds scored 10 runs in the first inning in a barrage Houston would never recover from. However, certain fans on social media crossed the line and got the attention of McCullers, who has set up roots in the Houston area. Heck, he's been with the Astros since 2015, and has struggled to return to form the last few seasons due to injury.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with," McCullers said.

Astros fans took criticism too far with Lance McCullers struggles

There is always a line with fan frustration. Sure, it's okay to boo and complain in a normal fashion. Players are used to such noise, and in many ways it comes with the occupation. However, when that line is crossed, it's brutally obvious. Unfortunately due to an increasing level of toxicity on social media apps like X over the last few years, that line has been blurred and in some cases accepted.

As Espada mentioned later in his media session, McCullers recovery from injury has been especially tough on him. When he's at his best, McCullers can be one of the more reliable starters in the Houston rotation – but it's going to take some time.

“He hasn’t pitched in 2 1/2 years. We’ve got to give some time, all right?” said Espada. “This can’t happen. I’m really upset that this happened to athletes, and … you know, we’re trying our best. Everybody’s trying our best. But the fact I’ve gotta go to my office and deal with this? Come on. We’re better than that.”

Sadly, the disturbing incident with McCullers likely won't be the last time a fan takes matters too far from behind a laptop.