Astros fans should be worried about where Framber Valdez could end up

The Houston Astros realized they couldn't afford to keep superstar slugger Kyle Tucker this past winter, so they shipped him to the Chicago Cubs. It was a risky move for both sides, though the blockbuster trade has aged much better for the National League Central leaders.

Knowing this, Houston fans may want to brace themselves, because ace Framber Valdez reuniting with his former teammate in Chicago is a realistic possibility. They're ostensibly wary of doing business with the Cubs again, who are notably scouring the market for starting pitching help, following the Tucker swap. And frankly, we can't blame them, but we'd be remiss to ignore that the stars are aligning for another gut-wrenching deal.

Houston Astros fans have reasons to sound the alarms about a Framber Valdez-Kyle Tucker reunion in Chicago

ESPN's Jeff Passan named Valdez, a free-agent-to-be after this season, as the player the Astros could "unload" if they fall out of the postseason race. Meanwhile, the Cubs are reportedly relentlessly working the phones to "fortify" their rotation -- and quickly. Houston's frontline southpaw would vault to or near the top of the list of potential targets if they shop him, for Chicago or any club.

"Should the Astros dip out of contention, Valdez immediately becomes the best pitcher -- and maybe the best player, period -- available at this deadline," Passan wrote. " ... He is perhaps the most consistent pitcher in baseball."

Astros supporters have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths, especially considering the team is still feeling the effects of Tucker's departure. But emotions aside, the Cubs boast one of the MLB's strongest farm systems. If Valdez is suddenly on the table, Chicago is equipped to make a competitive offer.

Houston trading Framber Valdez is far from guaranteed

Houston's "on the lookout for starting pitching" in the wake of right-hander Ronel Blanco's season-ending elbow injury, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Parting ways with Valdez sounds counterintuitive; don't you think?

Moreover, the Astros remain firmly in the playoff hunt, sitting atop the American League West with an alternative path via the Wild Card if needed. Baseball Reference gives Houston an 87 percent chance of playing in October. It takes two to tango, and they're not in a position to begin selling (yet), even if the Cubs are prepared to pursue Valdez.