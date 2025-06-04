The Chicago Cubs are widely expected to be active at this year's MLB trade deadline, with sights set on bolstering their starting pitching unit. They arguably boast the best offense in baseball, but the National League Central leaders have a middling, if not uninspiring, rotation. Could trading Moisés Ballesteros be the answer?

Chicago has been working the phones to address their glaring weakness. They're shopping for a hurler and will assuredly be buyers ahead of the July 31 cutoff point. Fortunately, the Cubs have the ammo to make a meaningful move, including catcher/DH Moisés Ballesteros, who's been dominant for Triple-A Iowa this season.

Moisés Ballesteros' hot bat at Triple-A could help the Cubs at the deadline

Fellow Triple-A Iowa backstop Reese McGuire was called up to replace Miguel Amaya on Chicago's Major League roster over Ballesteros. It was a transaction made with defense in mind, which suitors should and will presumably be wary of. Nonetheless, the Cubs' No. 4-ranked prospect has been on such a tear at the plate that rival clubs can look past his struggles behind it.

Ballesteros is slashing 341/.403/.489 with five home runs and 24 RBIs while posting a strong .892 OPS across 176 at-bats at Triple-A Iowa in 2025. The 21-year-old has demonstrated the excellent bat-to-ball skills that make him such a highly touted member of Chicago's farm system. He also doesn't strike out a lot and has a respectable walk rate, highlighting solid discipline from the batter's box.

Chicago's starting five is 24th in Wins Above Average (-0.9). For context, they're keeping company with teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and crosstown Chicago White Sox. One of these is not like the others, and it's the Cubs.

The Cubs need starting pitching, but at what price?

While the Pirates, Angels and White Sox are perennially going nowhere quickly, the Cubs are competing for a World Series. They need to dig themselves out of this group, but injuries to frontline arms like Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad have complicated matters. Ballesteros and other notable pieces from Chicago's pipeline provide an outlet to patch up a massive hole ahead of the postseason.

Of course, trading one of Ballesteros, Cade Horton or Matt Shaw for that matter would anger the fanbase if Jed Hoyer couldn't secure an ace to put Chicago over the top. An early outlook at this season's deadline doesn't suggest there's a pitcher of that caliber available, but that could change in the coming months.