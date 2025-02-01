Astros have even less reason to give in to Scott Boras after latest Alex Bregman update
By Austin Owens
Back in September of 2024, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left the field in the middle of an inning and received a standing ovation. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that most likely indicated that would be his last regular-season game in an Astros uniform.
After nine seasons with Houston, Bregman hit the free-agent market looking for a payday that seemed to take him out of the Astros' price range. But the two-time All-Star has yet to sign with anyone at the start of February, and much like superstar Pete Alonso, agent Scott Boras could have a lot to do with why he's languished on the open market.
Earlier this offseason, Bregman rejected a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros — likely following the advice of his agent, who had dreams of a Manny Machado-style megadeal dancing through his head. But that deal hasn't come close to materializing, and while Boras continues to try and play hardball, rumors now suggest that Houston holds the upper hand here.
Alex Bregman has options, but his heart remains in Houston
Everyone thought it was safe to assume that Bregman had yet to sign a deal because he was waiting for someone to exceed the offer Houston already had on the table. However, MLB insider Jim Bowden suggests that such an offer has already come along — but Bregman just doesn't want to take it.
While the exact details of the offer are unknown, we know that the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have been unwilling to go to five years or beyond for Bregman's services. That leaves either the Detroit Tigers or Toronto Blue Jays as the only suitors that would have a chance to beat out Houston's offer, and it seems like at least one of them has done just that. And yet, Bregman remains unsigned, suggesting that money isn't the only thing on his mind right now.
What does this mean for the Astros? Simply, that they have the opportunity to welcome Bregman back with open arms but do not need to adjust their original offer. If Bregman's decision were solely based off of money, he would have already signed elsewhere. Houston's previous offer to Bregman was generous and fair. Perhaps this free agency process has made the third baseman realize he does not want to leave Houston and that staying where he is comfortable is more important than a little more money in his bank account.