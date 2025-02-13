Astros planning for Jose Altuve like they didn’t just miss on Alex Bregman reunion
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros won't quite look the same without Alex Bregman in their infield. The longtime Astros third baseman signed with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, inking a three-year contract worth $120 million (including deferrals). Losing Bregman hurts, especially given he'll be playing for an AL rival.
Prior to Bregman's decision, one of his more vocal supporters was former Astros teammate Jose Altuve, who was willing to do whatever necessary to make room for the 2017 World Series champion to remain in Houston.
“For Alex, I’d do whatever,” Altuve said during the team’s annual FanFest. “He’s one of the best players in the whole league, but he’s definitely one of the best players on the team. We want him to stay, so whatever I have to do for him to stay, I’m willing to do it.”
Jose Altuve will still switch positions for Astros, despite Alex Bregman signing elsewhere
We applaud Altuve's efforts, but the Astros decision to move on from Bregman had more to do with dollars and cents than any pending position change. Dana Brown kept a straight face most of the offseason, claiming the team was open to keeping Bregman at the right asking price. $40 million AAV was not in their comfort zone, evidently.
Altuve is a former gold glover at second base. He is not a liability at the position, but that hasn't stopped Houston from trying. Altuve could be in line to get some time in the outfield this coming season. Per Bob Nightengale, Houston plans on playing Altuve at left field in a part-time role to start.
Altuve is entering his age-35 season, and while still an All-Star caliber bat, he's bound to show some signs of aging at second base, whether it be a decrease in range or arm strength. In his steed, Mauricio Dubon would get time at second base. Houston has both corner infield spots covered even with Bregman's exit, as Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes should man those spots.
In left field, Altuve could spell Dubon in certain instances, as the latter will be asked to play multiple positions pending splits in the Astros favor. Houston has less outfield depth than last season in general after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, so using Altuve's flexibility to their advantage makes sense over the course of a 162-game season.
Bregman or not, the Astros defensive formation should look much different in 2025, and perhaps that's for the best.