Astros rotation betrayal leaves them with an obvious option for next move
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi at the deadline last season, and not to much fanfare. The trade was deemed too expensive for a pitcher of Kikuchi's caliber, or so we thought. Rather, the Toronto Blue Jays may not have gotten enough for the left-handed starter, who went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with Houston after the trade deadline.
Unfortunately for the Astros, Kikuchi was a rental, which meant this day was destined to come unless Dana Brown valued the southpaw enough to give in to his demands. Rather, Kikuchi signed with the Astros AL West rival, the Angels, after Perry Minasian backed up the brinks truck.
Astros have a backup plan in mind for Yusei Kikuchi
Kikuchi will fit in nicely near the top of the Angels pitching staff. Ron Washington needs starting pitchers he can count on, and there aren't many of those in Anaheim. While one could argue the Angels are far from one pitcher away from winning, you have to start somewhere. The Angels have been the most active team in free agency thus far. It's time for the rest of baseball to catch up.
As for Houston, the Astros were already reportedly interested in a Justin Verlander reunion. Even if it's on a short-term deal, the Astros would be wise to get that contract done sooner rather than later, as their oft-injured rotation was a problem last spring.
“We’ve had conversations with his agent (Independent Sports & Entertainment's Mark Pieper) just to try to feel him out. I don’t know if there’s been a lot of progress, but we’re having conversations,” said Brown on ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast.
Verlander feels as though he still has a lot to give at 41 years old. Last season father time caught up with Verlander, as well as injuries, as he finished the year 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA. We've come to expect better than that from one of the best pitchers in his era.