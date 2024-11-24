MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge on Soto, Justin Verlander latest, Red Sox reunion
We're nearly one month into the Major League Baseball offseason. If you're a fan of transactions, keep those notifications on, the chaos of it all creeping up on us. Despite some signings here and there and an exchange between two Midwestern outfits, we're still waiting for many of the big fish to find their homes. Still, you can almost feel the hot stove increasing in temperature.
With several marquee free agents and trading possibilities on the table, the ripple effects of this absorbing offseason will likely define the league's balance of power well into the future.
The Winter Meetings are just a few weeks away, so to keep you updated, here are the latest MLB rumors you should know.
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge allowing Juan Soto his privacy to make free agency decision
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are fully underway. Given the amount of teams still in, the conclusion seems far from being decided. With that being said, newly crowned American League Most Valuable Player, Aaron Judge, revealed that he hasn't spoken to Soto at all since the World Series.
Judge doesn't feel any need to give Soto a ring. The California native is confident he knows how valuable he is to him and the success of the entire franchise going forward. That shows not only the kind of person Judge is but also the confidence he has that the Yanks will do what's right -- ink the 26-year-old to a new contract.
The money projected to go Soto's (a deal worth at least $600 million) way isn't going to bother the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year. Judge, the New York, captain is focused on making the team better, not being the highest-paid player within the organization. That has to be music to the ears of Yankee fans.
“That’s never been something on my mind who gets paid the most," the 2024 AL MVP said. “Whatever we can do to get the best players, I’ll take it. That’s what it kind of comes down (to)."
By no means is Judge staying quiet though.
The slugger has already talked to Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner about the ways New York can take that next step toward finishing the job next time around in October.
“We discussed a lot of things from Juan to other guys that are kind of out there that can definitely help this team," the 2024 AL MVP said according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I kind of was giving my input on a couple of things. And honestly, it ain’t my money, I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, get the most of what we can, I’m happy with whatever."
MLB Rumors: Astros are discussing potential reunion with Justin Verlander
The future of nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander is currently up in the air. The Houston Astros' general manager Dana Brown did reveal that the club has "been in contact" with the right-hander via ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast. This does not infer Verlander's future includes donning a Houston uniform in 2025.
“We’ve had conversations with his agent (Independent Sports & Entertainment's Mark Pieper) just to try to feel him out. I don’t know if there’s been a lot of progress, but we’re having conversations,” said Brown.
The 2017 ALCS MVP, who turns 42 in February, struggled to stay on the mound in 2024. He was limited to just 90.1 innings -- the third-lowest single-season total of his career. It's making many assume that Father Time has finally caught up with the future Hall of Famer. Due to the fact that we're not too far removed from a Cy Young season and a productive 2023, there is reason to believe that he has more left in the tank. The right-hander is of that mindset.
“I do feel like I have a lot more to give pitching-wise,” Verlander said after the Astros were eliminated by the Tigers. “This year was a tough year, learned a lot from it."
"... Having an offseason to get things right, I definitely feel like I want to continue to pitch and compete. I’m not ready to step away yet.”
It's just too early for any ink to reach the paper.
Most of Brown's attention has been geared toward bringing back third baseman Alex Bregman, who has multiple ball clubs vying for his services. The two-time World Series winner finished tied for third on Houston in bWAR (4.1) in 2024, tied with shortstop Jeremy Peña.
"The main goal being we want Bregman back," Brown said on the podcast. "We know what Bregman is. We know what he means to this organization and you'd like to have him back."
MLB Rumors: 2013 Red Sox World Series champion Mike Napoli links back up with Terry Francona in Ohio
Terry Francona's time away from baseball didn't last all that long. The 65-year-old came out of retirement last month to take the reins of the other Ohio ball club -- the upstart Cincinnati Reds. Led by star infielder Elly De La Cruz, the Reds aim to get back to where they haven't been since 2020: the playoffs. The three-time American League Manager of the League has a plethora of experience doing that, particularly with teams that aren't among the league leaders in dollars spent.
To support him in the dugout, Francona is bringing in a familiar face and former Red Sox World Series champ -- Mike Napoli. Napoli, who played first base and served as the designated hitter for Boston across three years with the franchise, is set to become a part of the Cincy's coaching staff per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. He spent the last five campaigns in the Windy City with the Chicago Cubs, including 2022-2024 as the ball club's first base coach before being dismissed.
The Florida native was key to the Sox's transformation from 69 wins in 2012 to 97 wins and a World Series title a year later. He finished second on the team in RBI and OPS+ among players to compete in more than 87 regular season games, behind only eventual WS MVP David Ortiz.
Though the two never crossed paths in Beantown, they joined forces eight years ago in Cleveland. Napoli was instrumental to the then-Indians' success in what ended up being one of the franchise's most memorable seasons in decades. Cleveland not only won the AL Central, it ultimately secured the club's first AL Pennant since 1997.
There is plenty that Napoli can offer this Reds team as a proven postseason performer. As of now, there is no word as what his specific responsibilities will look like.