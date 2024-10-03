Justin Verlander's ideal free agency destination could dramatically impact HOF plaque
The Houston Astros were swept out of the postseason as Justin Verlander watched from the dugout. He didn't even suit up, as the 41-year-old was left off the postseason roster in favor of Hunter Brown, Yusei Kikuchi, and Houston's more spry rotation options.
Verlander dealt with injuries all season, limited to 17 starts and 90.1 innings with a 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. It was especially bad down the stretch, with Verlander admitting to reporters that he returned too quickly from a shoulder injury. There isn't a more accomplished pitcher in the MLB right now. Verlander has three Cy Young awards, an MVP, and nine All-Stars on his resume. It was hard to fathom him not pitching high-leverage October innings for Houston, a team he has won two World Series with.
And yet, here we are. The Astros are done, eliminated by the youngest team in baseball — the Detroit Tigers. All Dana Brown has talked about since Houston's elimination is trimming payroll, suggesting that change is on the horizon.
Justin Verlander does plan to pitch again next season, as he told reporters (h/t Matt Kawahara, Houston Chronicle).
"I think I do feel like I have a lot more to give pitching-wise,” Verlander said. “This year was a tough year. Learned a lot from it."
It's hard to bet against a legend. If anybody can pull off a successful age-42 season, it's probably Verlander. He was pitching well in the playoffs a year ago, so one has to imagine that a healthier Verlander (assuming he can actually stay healthy) still gets consistent reps for a contender.
That said, it's unclear if Verlander has a future in Houston with so much talent on the Astros staff and such an emphasis on cutting salaries. The veteran is a free agent this winter and he could field offers from all across the league.
One team in particular, however, stands out as the perfect destination.
Justin Verlander could reunite with the Detroit Tigers and end his career on the perfect high note
Why not the Tigers? Obviously Detroit has the personnel to contend. In fact, Detroit has built a contender with a smaller combined payroll than four individual salaries on the Astros roster. The Tigers' success has been rooted in depth, matchup versatility, and a true collective spirit. It doesn't hurt that AJ Hinch was Verlander's manager once upon a time in Houston. There's a connection already.
Verlander spent the first 12 years of his MLB career in Detroit before getting traded to Houston midway through his 13th campaign. The hard-throwing righty's tenure in Detroit included a Rookie of the Year award, an MVP award, and six All-Star berths. Before he was a postseason hero in Houston, Verlander was the face of Detroit sports and a bonafide Tigers legend.
He's still a Tigers legend, but most folks nowadays think of Verlander as an Astro. He reached the mountaintop twice in Houston and pitched far more postseason games than he ever did with the Tigers. Generally, when an all-time great wins the World Series (twice) and Cy Young award (twice) with the same team, that team gets plastered on his Hall of Fame plaque.
Verlander could change that, however, with a poetic decision to return to Detroit and finish his illustrious career in a Tigers uniform. For starters, it's just helpful to remind folks that he was a Tiger first and foremost. Plus, there's a chance that Verlander could actually win at a high level with Detroit. His value on the mound would be exceeded only by his value as a mentor to Tarik Skubal and Detroit's other young arms.
The Tigers are America's team as this point. It's hard not to root for the success of such a scrappy group, especially when Detroit hasn't been on the postseason stage in a decade. Not since Verlander was on the roster and leading the rotation.
If Verlander returns to Motown and puts together one final healthy and productive campaign, that would be the perfect way to end a magical career. It almost makes too much sense.