Athletes Unlimited Softball League: Cities, teams, roster, and more

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League has entertained spectators in the stands and viewers at home throughout the first half of the inaugural season with home runs, grand slams, shutouts, and mercy rule victories thanks to top talent on the diamond. Learn about where the action takes place and the complete roster of teams that are competing to become the first-ever AUSL champions in 2025.

What cities will the AUSL play in?

From June 7 to June 23, the AUSL has so far played games in Rosemont, Ill.; Wichita, Kan.; Sulphur, La.; Chattanooga, Ten.; and Norman, Okla. The second half of the season will kick off with a revisit to Rosemont on July 7 through 9, followed by stops in Omaha, Neb.; Seattle; Salt Lake City; Round Rock, Texas; and Tuscaloosa, Ala. The championship series will be held in Tuscaloosa from July 26 to July 28. The league will have visited 10 cities in total throughout the season.

How many teams are in the AUSL?

Currently, only four teams compete in the league: the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts. Unlike typical American professional sporting leagues, AUSL teams are neither based in a fixed location nor play on a designated home field.

Why don’t AUSL teams have a home city?

The AUSL is a touring property in the 2025 season, with plans to become a city-based league beginning in 2026.

How many players are on each AUSL roster?

Each roster comprises of 15 players drafted on January 29 and May 3. Additional spots are filled by free agent signings and the Reserve Athlete Pool.

AUSL rosters

Bandits

Head coach: Stacy Nuveman-Deniz

General manager: Jenny Dalton-Hill

No. Player Position Hometown College 2 Cori McMillan Utility Greensboro, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 Odicci Alexander Pitcher Boydton, Va. James Madison 6 Bella Dayton Outfielder Wylie, Texas Texas 8 Lexi Kilfoyl Pitcher Land O' Lakes, Fla. Oklahoma State 11 Emiley Kennedy Pitcher The Woodlands, Texas Texas A&M 17 Skylar Wallace Infielder Woodstock, Ga. Florida 18 Morgan Zerkle Outfielder Milton, W.Va. Marshall 21 Erin Coffel Infielder Bremen, Ind. Kentucky 26 Syndey McKinney Infielder Norborne, Mo. Wichita State 33 Mia Davidson Catcher Hillsborough, N.C. Mississippi State 34 Devyn Netz Pitcher Sierra Madre, Calif. Arizona 41 Jordan Roberts Catcher Live Oak, Fla. Florida 48 Bubba Nickles-Camarena Outfielder Merced, Calif. UCLA 66 Sarah Willis Pitcher Ontario, Calif. UCF 82 Taylor McQuillin Pitcher Mission Viejo, Calif. Arizona 92 Mary Iakopo Catcher Carson, Calif. Texas 97 Delanie Wisz Infielder Orcutt, Calif. UCLA

Blaze

Head coach: Alisa Goler

General manager: Dana Sorensen

No. Player Position Hometown College 3 Baylee Klingler Infielder Houston Washington 4 Ana Gold Infielder Ballston Spa, N.Y. Duke 7 Kalei Harding Outfielder Murfeesboro, Tenn. Florida State 8 Aleshia Ocasio Pitcher Altamonte, Fla. Florida 10 Keilani Ricketts Pitcher San Jose, Calif. Oklahoma 11 Aliyah Andrews Outfielder Oldsmar, Fla. Louisiana State 12 Taylor Edwards Catcher Murrieta, Calif. Nebraska 15 Alana Vawter Pitcher Kansas City, Mo. Stanford 17 Anissa Urtez Infielder Long Beach. Calif. Utah 22 Carley Hoover Pitcher Clemson, S.C. Louisiana State 27 Emma Lemley Pitcher Forest, Va. Virginia Tech 33 Korbe Otis Outfielder Littleton, Colo. Florida 41 Danielle Gibson Whorton Infielder Murrieta, Calif. Arkansas 75 Aubrey Leach Infielder The Woodlands, Texas Tennessee 90 McKenzie Clark Outfielder Myakka City, Fla. Clemson 91 Ally Shipman-Shrout Catcher Valencia, Calif. Alabama 93 Hope Trautwein-Valdespino Pitcher Pflugerville, Texas Oklahoma 99 Kayla Kowalik Utility New Braunfels, Texas Kentucky

Talons

Head coach: Howard Dobson

General manager: Lisa Fernandez

No. Player Position Hometown College 1 Victoria Hayward Outfielder Mountain View, Calif. Washington 2 Sydney Romero Infielder San Diego, Calif. Oklahoma 3 Ali Aguilar Infielder Rocklin, Calif. Washington 7 Maya Brady Utility Thousand Oaks, Calif. UCLA 8 Mariah Lopez Pitcher Peoria, Arizona Utah 13 Sharlize Palacios Catcher Chula Vista, Calif. UCLA 14 Montana Fouts Pitcher Grayson, Ky. Alabama 19 Hannah Flippen Infielder Bonita, Calif. Utah 21 Sierra Sacco Outfielder Marrero, La. Mississippi State 22 Georgina Corrick Pitcher Port Charlotte, Fla. South Florida 25 Raelin Chaffin Pitcher Bossier City, La. Mississippi State 27 Sahvanna Jaquish Utility Highland, Calif. Louisiana State 29 Tori Vidales Infielder La Porte, Texas Texas A&M 51 Caroline Jacobsen Outfielder Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson 77 Bri Ellis Infielder Houston, Texas Arkansas 80 Megan Faraimo Pitcher Oceanside, Calif. UCLA 90 Jadelyn Allchin Outfielder Fountain Valley, Calif. UCLA 92 Lauren Derkowski Pitcher Elmhurst, Ill. Michigan 95 Paige Sinicki Infielder Henderson, Nev. Oregon

Volts

Head coach: Kelly Kretschman

General manager: Cat Osterman