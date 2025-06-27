Athletes Unlimited Softball League explainer: League history, founding, structure and more

This summer has marked the beginning of a new era for professional softball. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League, currently on the halfway break until the action resumes on July 7, has found success with an audience tuning into the next era of the sport.

Its inaugural season launched to a sold-out crowd on the opening day where 2,013 spectators witnessed the Bandits score a 3-1 victory over the Talons in Rosemont, Illinois. Softball enthusiasts were treated to the finest talent on dirt and a preview of the future just one day after the NCAA D1 Women’s College World Series final.

Billed as "the premier professional women’s softball league in the United States" according to their website, the AUSL is the latest product of Athletes Unlimited and offers opportunities for women to continue their playing career beyond the college ballpark. Over an eight-week schedule, 73 fierce players divide into four teams battle to make history as the first AUSL champion.

History of the AUSL

Created by AU co-founders Jon Patricof and Jonathon Soros, along with former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng as the league commissioner, the AUSL was announced as a traditional team-based league on June 4, 2024. By complementing the AU All-Star Cup (formerly known as AU Pro Softball) that launched in 2020 and whose format is entirely player-ran, the AUSL operates in the vein of the top professional North American sporting leagues.

The Inaugural Draft was held for each team to determine their first 12 players on Jan. 29, 2025, when the Bandits chose pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, an Oklahoma State graduate, as the No. 1 overall pick.

On May 29, MLB announced an equity stake partnership with the AUSL intended to assist the league in finance and content distribution across streaming platforms.

How many teams are in the AUSL?

The inaugural season features four teams storming the diamond: Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts. The teams are not based in cities as they tour across 10 venues in the United States, though the league plans to become city-based starting in 2026.

How many games does each team in the AUSL play?

Each team plays a 24-game regular season schedule from June 7 to July 23. The top two-ranked teams will compete for the championship at the postseason best-of-three series held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 26 to 28.

How can I watch the AUSL?

Eight games and the postseason will be broadcasted live on ESPN2, while 11 games will air on ESPNU. The MLB Network and MLB.tv will broadcast five games that can be streamed through Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. Both options require a subscription to a TV provider or an internet-based TV platform. 27 games will be available online for free on MLB.com. For more details, fans can find out when their favorite team is playing by viewing the full broadcast schedule on the official AUSL website.