Fansided

Athletes Unlimited Softball League: Full schedule and how to watch

Find out when and where to tune in for every game of the inaugural AUSL season.
ByJordan Prewitt|
Bandits infielder Sydney McKinney throws to first base for an out as a member of Team Kilfoyl during an Athletes Unlimited Pro (now known as the All-Star Cup) game against Team McQuillin at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium on Aug. 7, 2024 in Greenville, N.C.
Bandits infielder Sydney McKinney throws to first base for an out as a member of Team Kilfoyl during an Athletes Unlimited Pro (now known as the All-Star Cup) game against Team McQuillin at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium on Aug. 7, 2024 in Greenville, N.C. | Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Athletes Unlimited Softball League is less than two weeks away from crowning the league’s first ever champion in Tuscaloosa. However, latecomers who missed out on the action so far still have opportunities to watch the regular season before the final two teams are decided on July 23. Provided in the previous link and the table below is the full schedule for the 2025 AUSL season, including both finished and upcoming games. All upcoming dates are subject to change in the future.

Full AUSL schedule

Date

Game

City

Stadium

June 7

Talons vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

June 7

Volts vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 8

Talons vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

June 8

Volts vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 9

Volts vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 10

Talons vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

June 12

Volts vs. Bandits

Sulphur, La.

McMurry Park

June 13

Volts vs. Bandits

Sulphur, La.

McMurry Park

June 14

Talons vs. Blaze

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jim Frost Stadium

June 14

Talons vs. Blaze

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jim Frost Stadium

June 14

Volts vs. Bandits

Sulphur, La.

McMurry Park

June 15

Talons vs. Blaze

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jim Frost Stadium

June 18

Bandits vs. Talons

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 18

Blaze vs. Volts

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 19

Bandits vs. Talons

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 20

Bandits vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 20

Talons vs. Volts

Norman, Okla.

Love's Field

June 21

Talons vs. Volts

Norman, Okla.

Love's Field

June 21

Bandits vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 22

Bandits vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

June 22

Talons vs. Volts

Norman, Okla.

Love's Field

June 23

Talons vs. Volts

Norman, Okla.

Love's Field

June 23

Bandits vs. Blaze

Wichita, Kan.

Wilkins Stadium

July 7

Bandits vs. Volts

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 7

Blaze vs. Talons

Rosemont. Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 8

Blaze vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 8

Volts vs. Talons

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 9

Blaze vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 9

Volts vs. Talons

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 11

Bandits vs. Talons

Omaha, Neb.

Connie Claussen Field

July 11

Blaze vs. Volts

Seattle

Husky Softball Stadium

July 12

Bandits vs. Talons

Omaha, Neb.

Connie Claussen Field

July 12

Blaze vs. Volts

Seattle

Husky Softball Stadium

July 13

Bandits vs. Talons

Omaha, Neb.

Connie Claussen Field

July 13

Blaze vs. Volts

Seattle

Husky Softball Stadium

July 16

Blaze vs. Talons

Salt Lake City

Dumke Family Softball Stadium

July 17

Bandits vs. Volts

Round Rock, Texas

Dell Diamond

July 17

Blaze vs. Talons

Salt Lake City

Dumke Family Softball Stadium

July 18

Bandits vs. Volts

Round Rock, Texas

Dell Diamond

July 18

Talons vs. Blaze

Salt Lake City

Dumke Family Softball Stadium

July 19

Talons vs. Blaze

Salt Lake City

Dumke Family Softball Stadium

July 19

Volts vs. Bandits

Round Rock, Texas

Dell Diamond

July 20

Volts vs. Bandits

Round Rock, Texas

Dell Diamond

July 22

Volts vs. Talons

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rhoads Stadium

July 22

Blaze vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 23

Volts vs. Talons

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rhoads Stadium

July 23

Blaze vs. Bandits

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

July 26

Championship Series

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rhoads Stadium

July 27

Championship Series

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rhoads Stadium

July 28 (if necessary)

Championship Series

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rhoads Stadium

How can I watch the AUSL on TV and streaming?


All AUSL games can be livestreamed both online and on TV. Twenty-seven will be available to watch online for free on MLB.com. The remaining games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU, MLB.tv, and MLB Network, and require a subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider. The official AUSL website provides full details for viewing options.

How can I get tickets to AUSL games?

Fans can buy general admission tickets for individual games by visiting the AUSL website and clicking the schedule tab to find available offers. The website also has sections for series passes at select venues, as well as special offers for group outings.

Home/Softball