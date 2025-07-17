Athletes Unlimited Softball League: Full schedule and how to watch

Athletes Unlimited Softball League is less than two weeks away from crowning the league’s first ever champion in Tuscaloosa. However, latecomers who missed out on the action so far still have opportunities to watch the regular season before the final two teams are decided on July 23. Provided in the previous link and the table below is the full schedule for the 2025 AUSL season, including both finished and upcoming games. All upcoming dates are subject to change in the future.

Full AUSL schedule

Date Game City Stadium June 7 Talons vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex June 7 Volts vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 8 Talons vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex June 8 Volts vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 9 Volts vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 10 Talons vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex June 12 Volts vs. Bandits Sulphur, La. McMurry Park June 13 Volts vs. Bandits Sulphur, La. McMurry Park June 14 Talons vs. Blaze Chattanooga, Tenn. Jim Frost Stadium June 14 Talons vs. Blaze Chattanooga, Tenn. Jim Frost Stadium June 14 Volts vs. Bandits Sulphur, La. McMurry Park June 15 Talons vs. Blaze Chattanooga, Tenn. Jim Frost Stadium June 18 Bandits vs. Talons Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 18 Blaze vs. Volts Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 19 Bandits vs. Talons Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 20 Bandits vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 20 Talons vs. Volts Norman, Okla. Love's Field June 21 Talons vs. Volts Norman, Okla. Love's Field June 21 Bandits vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 22 Bandits vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium June 22 Talons vs. Volts Norman, Okla. Love's Field June 23 Talons vs. Volts Norman, Okla. Love's Field June 23 Bandits vs. Blaze Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Stadium July 7 Bandits vs. Volts Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 7 Blaze vs. Talons Rosemont. Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 8 Blaze vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 8 Volts vs. Talons Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 9 Blaze vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 9 Volts vs. Talons Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 11 Bandits vs. Talons Omaha, Neb. Connie Claussen Field July 11 Blaze vs. Volts Seattle Husky Softball Stadium July 12 Bandits vs. Talons Omaha, Neb. Connie Claussen Field July 12 Blaze vs. Volts Seattle Husky Softball Stadium July 13 Bandits vs. Talons Omaha, Neb. Connie Claussen Field July 13 Blaze vs. Volts Seattle Husky Softball Stadium July 16 Blaze vs. Talons Salt Lake City Dumke Family Softball Stadium July 17 Bandits vs. Volts Round Rock, Texas Dell Diamond July 17 Blaze vs. Talons Salt Lake City Dumke Family Softball Stadium July 18 Bandits vs. Volts Round Rock, Texas Dell Diamond July 18 Talons vs. Blaze Salt Lake City Dumke Family Softball Stadium July 19 Talons vs. Blaze Salt Lake City Dumke Family Softball Stadium July 19 Volts vs. Bandits Round Rock, Texas Dell Diamond July 20 Volts vs. Bandits Round Rock, Texas Dell Diamond July 22 Volts vs. Talons Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rhoads Stadium July 22 Blaze vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 23 Volts vs. Talons Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rhoads Stadium July 23 Blaze vs. Bandits Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex July 26 Championship Series Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rhoads Stadium July 27 Championship Series Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rhoads Stadium July 28 (if necessary) Championship Series Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rhoads Stadium

How can I watch the AUSL on TV and streaming?



All AUSL games can be livestreamed both online and on TV. Twenty-seven will be available to watch online for free on MLB.com. The remaining games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU, MLB.tv, and MLB Network, and require a subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider. The official AUSL website provides full details for viewing options.

How can I get tickets to AUSL games?

Fans can buy general admission tickets for individual games by visiting the AUSL website and clicking the schedule tab to find available offers. The website also has sections for series passes at select venues, as well as special offers for group outings.