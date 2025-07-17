Athletes Unlimited Softball League: Full schedule and how to watch

Athletes Unlimited Softball League is less than two weeks away from crowning the league’s first ever champion in Tuscaloosa. However, latecomers who missed out on the action so far still have opportunities to watch the regular season before the final two teams are decided on July 23. Provided in the previous link and the table below is the full schedule for the 2025 AUSL season, including both finished and upcoming games. All upcoming dates are subject to change in the future.
Full AUSL schedule
Date
Game
City
Stadium
June 7
Talons vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
June 7
Volts vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 8
Talons vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
June 8
Volts vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 9
Volts vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 10
Talons vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
June 12
Volts vs. Bandits
Sulphur, La.
McMurry Park
June 13
Volts vs. Bandits
Sulphur, La.
McMurry Park
June 14
Talons vs. Blaze
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jim Frost Stadium
June 14
Talons vs. Blaze
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jim Frost Stadium
June 14
Volts vs. Bandits
Sulphur, La.
McMurry Park
June 15
Talons vs. Blaze
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jim Frost Stadium
June 18
Bandits vs. Talons
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 18
Blaze vs. Volts
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 19
Bandits vs. Talons
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 20
Bandits vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 20
Talons vs. Volts
Norman, Okla.
Love's Field
June 21
Talons vs. Volts
Norman, Okla.
Love's Field
June 21
Bandits vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 22
Bandits vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
June 22
Talons vs. Volts
Norman, Okla.
Love's Field
June 23
Talons vs. Volts
Norman, Okla.
Love's Field
June 23
Bandits vs. Blaze
Wichita, Kan.
Wilkins Stadium
July 7
Bandits vs. Volts
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 7
Blaze vs. Talons
Rosemont. Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 8
Blaze vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 8
Volts vs. Talons
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 9
Blaze vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 9
Volts vs. Talons
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 11
Bandits vs. Talons
Omaha, Neb.
Connie Claussen Field
July 11
Blaze vs. Volts
Seattle
Husky Softball Stadium
July 12
Bandits vs. Talons
Omaha, Neb.
Connie Claussen Field
July 12
Blaze vs. Volts
Seattle
Husky Softball Stadium
July 13
Bandits vs. Talons
Omaha, Neb.
Connie Claussen Field
July 13
Blaze vs. Volts
Seattle
Husky Softball Stadium
July 16
Blaze vs. Talons
Salt Lake City
Dumke Family Softball Stadium
July 17
Bandits vs. Volts
Round Rock, Texas
Dell Diamond
July 17
Blaze vs. Talons
Salt Lake City
Dumke Family Softball Stadium
July 18
Bandits vs. Volts
Round Rock, Texas
Dell Diamond
July 18
Talons vs. Blaze
Salt Lake City
Dumke Family Softball Stadium
July 19
Talons vs. Blaze
Salt Lake City
Dumke Family Softball Stadium
July 19
Volts vs. Bandits
Round Rock, Texas
Dell Diamond
July 20
Volts vs. Bandits
Round Rock, Texas
Dell Diamond
July 22
Volts vs. Talons
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rhoads Stadium
July 22
Blaze vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 23
Volts vs. Talons
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rhoads Stadium
July 23
Blaze vs. Bandits
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
July 26
Championship Series
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rhoads Stadium
July 27
Championship Series
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rhoads Stadium
July 28 (if necessary)
Championship Series
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rhoads Stadium
How can I watch the AUSL on TV and streaming?
All AUSL games can be livestreamed both online and on TV. Twenty-seven will be available to watch online for free on MLB.com. The remaining games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU, MLB.tv, and MLB Network, and require a subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider. The official AUSL website provides full details for viewing options.
How can I get tickets to AUSL games?
Fans can buy general admission tickets for individual games by visiting the AUSL website and clicking the schedule tab to find available offers. The website also has sections for series passes at select venues, as well as special offers for group outings.