Atlanta Dream projected starting lineup with Brittney Griner
By Ian Levy
The Atlanta Dream were clearly seeking change this WNBA offseason after finishing under 0.500 for the sixth consecutive season and losing in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. They started by replacing head coach Tanisha Wright with an extremely outside-the-box hire, Karl Smesko, who spent the last 23 years coaching at Florida Gulf Coast University.
They followed that, this week, with one of the most significant free-agent signings in franchise history — inking Brittney Griner to a one-year deal. A future Hall-of-Famer, Griner has spent the entirety of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury but brings game-changing talent, experience and size to the Dream.
The Dream still have several other rotation spots to fill in free agency and are unlikely to find much help in the WNBA Draft, where they owe their first-round pick to the Mystics and only hold picks No. 18 and No. 36. Still, Griner, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada give the Dream a solid foundation to continue building around.
Atlanta Dream projected starting lineup
PG: Jordin Canada
SG: Allisha Gray
SF: Rhyne Howard
PF: Naz Hillmon
C: Brittney Griner
Bench: Nia Coffey, Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell and Laeticia Amihere
The starting lineup is solid and Griner brings a transformational defensive presence, likely replacing outgoing free agent Tina Charles. The Dream were sixth in the league in defensive efficiency last season, surrendering 100.1 points per 100 possessions and she should help on that front.
Griner is a force on the offensive glass and a terrific finisher but spacing could be an issue with this roster. Neither Hillmon or Griner have much stretch in their games. Howard and Gray are solid 3-point shooters, willing to let it fly with even a sliver of space but Canada is also very shaky from beyond the arc. Of the four players under contract likely to come off the bench, Caldwell is the most "established" shooter, making 15-of-50 (30 percent) from beyond the arc last season. None of the other three shot better than 30 percent.
Landing some additional shooters, particularly in the frontcourt could be key for the Dream as they move deeper into free agency. Re-signing Aerial Powers could help as could free agents like Kia Nurse or Natisha Hiedeman. There are also second-round prospects like Maddy Westbeld or Gianna Kneepkens who could be available and able to fill meaningful minutes next season with their ability to space the floor.
Regardless of how they fill out the rotation, the Dream appear to have upgraded and should be able to make a very compelling pitch to other free agents over the next few weeks.