Atlanta Hawks' social media team wins All-Star Weekend with not-so-subtle urging of Spurs over picks
The NBA’s All-Star weekend introduced a fresh twist to its annual tradition, shifting from the usual two-team format to a four-team bracket in hopes of reigniting fan interest.
One of the biggest draws of the three-day event is seeing the league’s brightest stars come together, forming unique pairings that fans could previously only dream of. Whether it’s 2024 Olympic teammates from Team USA or emerging young talent, the possibilities are endless.
For Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, the team wasted no time fueling speculation on social media, posting photos and videos of Young alongside Victor Wembanyama. In under 50 minutes, the Hawks' official Twitter (X) account shared three separate posts featuring the duo — potentially hinting at a future where they share the court outside of All-Star Weekend.
Rumors surrounding Young’s departure from Atlanta have circulated for months, with the San Antonio Spurs often mentioned as a preferred landing spot. Before acquiring De’Aaron Fox, many believed the Spurs would pursue Young, pairing him with Wembanyama as a long-term franchise point guard — an idea that lingered even after they selected Stephon Castle in the draft.
Now, it seems more apparent than ever that Young’s time in Atlanta is winding down. And the social media team seemed to take part in actively campaigning to get their picks back from the Spurs.
The Hawks’ midseason trades of Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter stripped Young of key offensive support, further signaling the front office’s reluctance to build around him as their cornerstone. Despite averaging 23.7 points and 11.5 assists, Atlanta’s struggles persist, as they sit eighth in the standings with limited upside.
With Wembanyama deemed untouchable, Young’s hopes of teaming up with the 21-year-old appear slim — at least for now. Unless a major shake-up occurs, the duo may have to settle for another All-Star Weekend reunion in 2026.