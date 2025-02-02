AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse
After last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was elevated to a signature event but was cut short with no final round due to conditions, golf fans were excited to see such an iconic venue show off with a huge purse and payout on the line for the best players on the PGA Tour. Luckily, the 2025 trip to Pebble Beach has delivered the goods this week.
On the back of a pair of opening 65s to begin the tournament, it seemed like Sepp Straka might run away and hide with a second win already on the 2025 PGA Tour season. Pebble Beach fought back on Saturday for moving day, though, as Straka had to battle to shoot 2-under in the wind and rain, seeing his lead fall to one shot. However, it has to be a bit harrowing to see that the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the ones who chased him down. That all set up a thrilling Sunday, especially with conditions still in play but the ability to still go low out there.
With the signature event label slapped on this tournament, though, that means they're playing for more prize money than normal, as golf fans know. However, let's see just how much money as we break down the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse with a full payout distribution for every finishing position. First, we start with how much the winner will take home this week.
AT&T Pebble Peach Pro-Am purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will head home with a monster $3.6 million in prize money, which has become the standard payout to the top dog in signature events on the PGA Tour. This, of course, is true for the tournaments that also have the $20 million total purse that is on the line at Pebble.
With this being a signature event, we know that every player in the field will get paid out. However, it's also important to note that this tournament has a bit more meat to it with 80 players in the field before Ludvig Åberg's WD, so some of the payouts after the top three finishers are paid out slightly less than in other events.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Seeing $3.6 million going to the winner at Pebble Beach is obviously the headliner but there's still a lot of the $20 million purse left thereafter. So let's dive into the full payout distribution by finishing position on the PGA Tour this week.
Finishing Position
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
73rd
$33,750
74th
$33,500
75th
$33,250
76th
$33,000
77th
$32,750
78th
$32,500
79th
$32,250
80th
$32,000
Even with this signature event's field expanded to 80 players, we still see the Top 35 finishers as Pebble Beach walking home with at least a six-figured payout from the tournament. Not bad for four day's of solid work on the golf course! That's especially true when you consider that the best of the week that finish inside the Top 10 all clear a cool $530,000 in prize money. In some standard PGA Tour events, we're barely seeing the runner-up clear that total for a payout.
On top of that, I like the field being expanded from last year's 60 players to 80 in some of these signature events. Not only is it not a crazy amount of money at the bottom of the leaderboard for the week being handed out (though, in comparison to regular Tour events, it is) it adds more drama to the mix and it seems like a positive change for the health of golf to get more players a chance at paychecks like this, especially if they earn their way into the field.