AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

By Cody Williams

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 / Harry How/GettyImages
After last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was elevated to a signature event but was cut short with no final round due to conditions, golf fans were excited to see such an iconic venue show off with a huge purse and payout on the line for the best players on the PGA Tour. Luckily, the 2025 trip to Pebble Beach has delivered the goods this week.

On the back of a pair of opening 65s to begin the tournament, it seemed like Sepp Straka might run away and hide with a second win already on the 2025 PGA Tour season. Pebble Beach fought back on Saturday for moving day, though, as Straka had to battle to shoot 2-under in the wind and rain, seeing his lead fall to one shot. However, it has to be a bit harrowing to see that the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the ones who chased him down. That all set up a thrilling Sunday, especially with conditions still in play but the ability to still go low out there.

With the signature event label slapped on this tournament, though, that means they're playing for more prize money than normal, as golf fans know. However, let's see just how much money as we break down the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse with a full payout distribution for every finishing position. First, we start with how much the winner will take home this week.

AT&T Pebble Peach Pro-Am purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will head home with a monster $3.6 million in prize money, which has become the standard payout to the top dog in signature events on the PGA Tour. This, of course, is true for the tournaments that also have the $20 million total purse that is on the line at Pebble.

With this being a signature event, we know that every player in the field will get paid out. However, it's also important to note that this tournament has a bit more meat to it with 80 players in the field before Ludvig Åberg's WD, so some of the payouts after the top three finishers are paid out slightly less than in other events.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Seeing $3.6 million going to the winner at Pebble Beach is obviously the headliner but there's still a lot of the $20 million purse left thereafter. So let's dive into the full payout distribution by finishing position on the PGA Tour this week.

Finishing Position

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

73rd

$33,750

74th

$33,500

75th

$33,250

76th

$33,000

77th

$32,750

78th

$32,500

79th

$32,250

80th

$32,000

Even with this signature event's field expanded to 80 players, we still see the Top 35 finishers as Pebble Beach walking home with at least a six-figured payout from the tournament. Not bad for four day's of solid work on the golf course! That's especially true when you consider that the best of the week that finish inside the Top 10 all clear a cool $530,000 in prize money. In some standard PGA Tour events, we're barely seeing the runner-up clear that total for a payout.

On top of that, I like the field being expanded from last year's 60 players to 80 in some of these signature events. Not only is it not a crazy amount of money at the bottom of the leaderboard for the week being handed out (though, in comparison to regular Tour events, it is) it adds more drama to the mix and it seems like a positive change for the health of golf to get more players a chance at paychecks like this, especially if they earn their way into the field.

