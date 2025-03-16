Auburn was truly gifted the No. 1 overall seed. They ended the year losing two straight and three of the last five games, didn’t play for an SEC Tournament championship, yet they are considered the best team in the field.

Be that as it may, the Tigers might have karma coming their way if they avoid the all rare, but entirely possible No. 16-No. 1, first round upset. I guess the selection committee decided if they were going to give the Tigers the top seed, they’d have to prove it.

Barring any upsets, Auburn would have to play Louisville in the second round. The caveat, the game would be in Lexington. Auburn will have a whole lot of soul searching this week before the tournament tips off.

If they aren’t careful, they could be a No. 1 seed that goes down way too early.

Auburn gets hit with ultimate karma as No. 1 overall seed with potential second round upset looming

If I’m Louisville, I’m elated at the chance to play Auburn in the second round. First, I’m not overlooking Creighton. They’re good to string together some wins and bust some brackets. But if Louisville comes out of that game, I can’t wait to face Auburn.

The Cardinals have all the momentum from essentially getting a home game and playing a team that’s struggled to end the season. I’m not sure if Auburn was just on cruise control to end the season or raised some alarms, but they did not end the year well at all.

The loss to Texas A&M looks a lot worse than it did at the time, the loss to Alabama stung more because it was at the buzzer at home and in a rivalry game. But the worst loss of the three is to Tennessee.

It was a bad loss because despite it, they are considered the top team in the tournament. The amount of pressure they have is probably unbearable. That could come to a head in the second round.

Auburn better be careful. They could end up losing a game they should win as it looks like they lost all their momentum. The worst part is their the No. 1 seed and could still end up playing a “road” game if they get Louisville.