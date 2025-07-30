AUSL All-Star Cup: Cities, roster and more

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is around the corner and expects to excite fans with another action-packed season courtesy of elite professional softball talent. As in the past years when the league was known as the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Championship prior to the adjacent team format prompting a rename, the competitors play on teams during the games but compete against each other in a points format to become the individual champion.

Three weeks of pro softball in three cities

For the first week from Aug. 2 to 6, the All-Star Cup is playing games at Holy Springs and Greenville N.C., then will go on break for 12 days. The season will resume with the last two weeks taking place in Rosemont, Ill. from Aug. 19 to 31.

One roster, four series, four player-chosen teams

The star-studded roster largely consists of the same participants from the inaugural AUSL season, most of whom are veterans in the player-driven league or have past experience in other professional fastpitch circuits. Team rosters are temporary and decided by each one’s captain of Gold, Orange, Blue, and Purple. The season is divided into four series, when on draft day the captains evenly assign 13 members to their crew. Due to the nature of the format, two players can be teammates in the current series and opponents in the next.

2025 AUSL All-Star Cup roster

Player Position Hometown College Odicci Alexander Pitcher Boydton, Va. James Madison Jadelyn Allchin* Outfielder Fountain Valley, Calif. UCLA Aliyah Andrews Outfielder Oldsmar, Florida Louisiana State Sis Bates Infielder Ceres, Calif. Washington Aliyah Binford* Pitcher New Braunfels, Texas Ole Miss Ciara Briggs Outfielder Yorba Linda, Calif. Lousiana State McKenzie Clark Outfielder Myakka City, Fla. Clemson Erin Coffel Infielder Bremen, Ind. Kentucky Danieca Coffey Utility Richwood, Texas Louisiana State Georgina Corrick Pitcher Port Charlotte, Fla. South Florida Bella Dayton Outfielder Wylie, Texas Texas Michaela Edenfield Catcher Sneads, Fla. Florida State Taylor Edwards Catcher Murrieta, Calif. Nebraska Bri Ellis Infielder Houston, Texas Arkansas Kendra Falby Outfielder Odessa, Fla. Florida Megan Faraimo Pitcher Oceanside, Calif. UCLA Hannah Flippen Infielder Bonita, Calif. Utah Montana Fouts Pitcher Grayson, Ky. Alabama Rachel Garcia Pitcher Palmdale, Calif. UCLA Danielle Gibson-Whorton Infielder Murrieta, Calif. Arkansas Ana Gold Infielder Ballston Spa, N.Y. Duke Payton Gottshall Pitcher Massilion, Ohio Tennessee Kalei Harding Outfielder Murfreesboro, Tenn. Florida State Victoria Hayward Outfielder Mountain View, Calif. Washington Mary Iakopo Catcher Carson, Calif. Texas Caroline Jacobsen Outfielder Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson Sahvanna Jaquish Utility Highland, Calif. Lousiana State Tiare Jennings Infielder San Pedro, Calif. Oklahoma Emiley Kennedy Pitcher The Woodlands, Texas Texas A&M Lexi Kilfoyl Pitcher Land O' Lakes, Fla. Oklahoma State Baylee Klingler Infielder Houston Washington Kayla Kowalik Utility New Braunfels, Texas Kentucky Sam Landry Pitcher Mont Belvieu, Texas Oklahoma Aubrey Leach Infielder The Woodlands, Texas Tennessee Emma Lemley Pitcher Forest, Va. Virginia Tech Amanda Lorenz Outfielder Moorpark, Calif. Florida Mariah Mazón Pitcher Tulare, Calif. Oregon State Sydney McKinney Infielder Norborne, Miss. Wichita State Cori McMillan Utility Greensboro, N.C. Virginia Tech Taylor McQuillin Pitcher Mission Viejo, Calif. Arizona Dejah Mulipola Catcher Garden Grove, Calif. Arizona Devyn Netz Pitcher Sierra Madre, Calif. Arizona Ali Newland* Utility Bremen, Ga. Lousiana State Bubba Nickles-Camarena Outfielder Merced, Calif. UCLA Aleshia Ocasio Pitcher Altamonte, Fla. Florida Korbe Otis Outfielder Littleton, Colo. Florida Sharlize Palacios Catcher Chula Vista, Calif. UCLA Keilani Ricketts Pitcher San Jose, Calif. Oklahoma Jordan Roberts Catcher Live Oak, Fla. Florida Sierra Romero Infielder Murrieta, Calif. Michigan Sydney Romero Infielder San Diego Oklahoma Sierra Sacco Outfielder Marrero, La. Mississippi State Paige Sincki* Infielder Henderson, Nev. Oregon Anissa Urtez Infielder Long Beach, Calif. Utah Alana Vawter Pitcher Kansas City, Miss. Stanford Tori Vidales Infielder La Porte, Texas Texas A&M Jessi Warren Infielder Tampa. Fla. Florida State Sarah Willis Pitcher Ontario, Calif. UCF Delanie Wisz Infielder Orcutt, Calif. UCLA Morgan Zerkle Outfielder Milton, W.Va. Marshall

*denotes Reserve Pool player