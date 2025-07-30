AUSL All-Star Cup: Cities, roster and more

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is around the corner and expects to excite fans with another action-packed season courtesy of elite professional softball talent. As in the past years when the league was known as the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Championship prior to the adjacent team format prompting a rename, the competitors play on teams during the games but compete against each other in a points format to become the individual champion.
Three weeks of pro softball in three cities
For the first week from Aug. 2 to 6, the All-Star Cup is playing games at Holy Springs and Greenville N.C., then will go on break for 12 days. The season will resume with the last two weeks taking place in Rosemont, Ill. from Aug. 19 to 31.
One roster, four series, four player-chosen teams
The star-studded roster largely consists of the same participants from the inaugural AUSL season, most of whom are veterans in the player-driven league or have past experience in other professional fastpitch circuits. Team rosters are temporary and decided by each one’s captain of Gold, Orange, Blue, and Purple. The season is divided into four series, when on draft day the captains evenly assign 13 members to their crew. Due to the nature of the format, two players can be teammates in the current series and opponents in the next.
2025 AUSL All-Star Cup roster
Player
Position
Hometown
College
Odicci Alexander
Pitcher
Boydton, Va.
James Madison
Jadelyn Allchin*
Outfielder
Fountain Valley, Calif.
UCLA
Aliyah Andrews
Outfielder
Oldsmar, Florida
Louisiana State
Sis Bates
Infielder
Ceres, Calif.
Washington
Aliyah Binford*
Pitcher
New Braunfels, Texas
Ole Miss
Ciara Briggs
Outfielder
Yorba Linda, Calif.
Lousiana State
McKenzie Clark
Outfielder
Myakka City, Fla.
Clemson
Erin Coffel
Infielder
Bremen, Ind.
Kentucky
Danieca Coffey
Utility
Richwood, Texas
Louisiana State
Georgina Corrick
Pitcher
Port Charlotte, Fla.
South Florida
Bella Dayton
Outfielder
Wylie, Texas
Texas
Michaela Edenfield
Catcher
Sneads, Fla.
Florida State
Taylor Edwards
Catcher
Murrieta, Calif.
Nebraska
Bri Ellis
Infielder
Houston, Texas
Arkansas
Kendra Falby
Outfielder
Odessa, Fla.
Florida
Megan Faraimo
Pitcher
Oceanside, Calif.
UCLA
Hannah Flippen
Infielder
Bonita, Calif.
Utah
Montana Fouts
Pitcher
Grayson, Ky.
Alabama
Rachel Garcia
Pitcher
Palmdale, Calif.
UCLA
Danielle Gibson-Whorton
Infielder
Murrieta, Calif.
Arkansas
Ana Gold
Infielder
Ballston Spa, N.Y.
Duke
Payton Gottshall
Pitcher
Massilion, Ohio
Tennessee
Kalei Harding
Outfielder
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Florida State
Victoria Hayward
Outfielder
Mountain View, Calif.
Washington
Mary Iakopo
Catcher
Carson, Calif.
Texas
Caroline Jacobsen
Outfielder
Tallahassee, Fla.
Clemson
Sahvanna Jaquish
Utility
Highland, Calif.
Lousiana State
Tiare Jennings
Infielder
San Pedro, Calif.
Oklahoma
Emiley Kennedy
Pitcher
The Woodlands, Texas
Texas A&M
Lexi Kilfoyl
Pitcher
Land O' Lakes, Fla.
Oklahoma State
Baylee Klingler
Infielder
Houston
Washington
Kayla Kowalik
Utility
New Braunfels, Texas
Kentucky
Sam Landry
Pitcher
Mont Belvieu, Texas
Oklahoma
Aubrey Leach
Infielder
The Woodlands, Texas
Tennessee
Emma Lemley
Pitcher
Forest, Va.
Virginia Tech
Amanda Lorenz
Outfielder
Moorpark, Calif.
Florida
Mariah Mazón
Pitcher
Tulare, Calif.
Oregon State
Sydney McKinney
Infielder
Norborne, Miss.
Wichita State
Cori McMillan
Utility
Greensboro, N.C.
Virginia Tech
Taylor McQuillin
Pitcher
Mission Viejo, Calif.
Arizona
Dejah Mulipola
Catcher
Garden Grove, Calif.
Arizona
Devyn Netz
Pitcher
Sierra Madre, Calif.
Arizona
Ali Newland*
Utility
Bremen, Ga.
Lousiana State
Bubba Nickles-Camarena
Outfielder
Merced, Calif.
UCLA
Aleshia Ocasio
Pitcher
Altamonte, Fla.
Florida
Korbe Otis
Outfielder
Littleton, Colo.
Florida
Sharlize Palacios
Catcher
Chula Vista, Calif.
UCLA
Keilani Ricketts
Pitcher
San Jose, Calif.
Oklahoma
Jordan Roberts
Catcher
Live Oak, Fla.
Florida
Sierra Romero
Infielder
Murrieta, Calif.
Michigan
Sydney Romero
Infielder
San Diego
Oklahoma
Sierra Sacco
Outfielder
Marrero, La.
Mississippi State
Paige Sincki*
Infielder
Henderson, Nev.
Oregon
Anissa Urtez
Infielder
Long Beach, Calif.
Utah
Alana Vawter
Pitcher
Kansas City, Miss.
Stanford
Tori Vidales
Infielder
La Porte, Texas
Texas A&M
Jessi Warren
Infielder
Tampa. Fla.
Florida State
Sarah Willis
Pitcher
Ontario, Calif.
UCF
Delanie Wisz
Infielder
Orcutt, Calif.
UCLA
Morgan Zerkle
Outfielder
Milton, W.Va.
Marshall
*denotes Reserve Pool player
More AUSL news and analysis