AUSL All-Star Cup: Cities, roster and more

Get to know where the All-Star Cup players are taking the field and who is competing in the 2025 season.
ByJordan Prewitt|
Aleshia Ocasio, AUSL All-Star Cup pitcher and Blue team captain of Series 1, hits a home run during an Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Championship (the former name of the league before 2025) final weekend game at Parkway Bank Sports Complex on Sep. 28, 2020 in Rosemont, Ill. | Quinn Harris/GettyImages

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is around the corner and expects to excite fans with another action-packed season courtesy of elite professional softball talent. As in the past years when the league was known as the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Championship prior to the adjacent team format prompting a rename, the competitors play on teams during the games but compete against each other in a points format to become the individual champion.

Three weeks of pro softball in three cities

For the first week from Aug. 2 to 6, the All-Star Cup is playing games at Holy Springs and Greenville N.C., then will go on break for 12 days. The season will resume with the last two weeks taking place in Rosemont, Ill. from Aug. 19 to 31.

One roster, four series, four player-chosen teams

The star-studded roster largely consists of the same participants from the inaugural AUSL season, most of whom are veterans in the player-driven league or have past experience in other professional fastpitch circuits. Team rosters are temporary and decided by each one’s captain of Gold, Orange, Blue, and Purple. The season is divided into four series, when on draft day the captains evenly assign 13 members to their crew. Due to the nature of the format, two players can be teammates in the current series and opponents in the next.

2025 AUSL All-Star Cup roster

Player

Position

Hometown

College

Odicci Alexander

Pitcher

Boydton, Va.

James Madison

Jadelyn Allchin*

Outfielder

Fountain Valley, Calif.

UCLA

Aliyah Andrews

Outfielder

Oldsmar, Florida

Louisiana State

Sis Bates

Infielder

Ceres, Calif.

Washington

Aliyah Binford*

Pitcher

New Braunfels, Texas

Ole Miss

Ciara Briggs

Outfielder

Yorba Linda, Calif.

Lousiana State

McKenzie Clark

Outfielder

Myakka City, Fla.

Clemson

Erin Coffel

Infielder

Bremen, Ind.

Kentucky

Danieca Coffey

Utility

Richwood, Texas

Louisiana State

Georgina Corrick

Pitcher

Port Charlotte, Fla.

South Florida

Bella Dayton

Outfielder

Wylie, Texas

Texas

Michaela Edenfield

Catcher

Sneads, Fla.

Florida State

Taylor Edwards

Catcher

Murrieta, Calif.

Nebraska

Bri Ellis

Infielder

Houston, Texas

Arkansas

Kendra Falby

Outfielder

Odessa, Fla.

Florida

Megan Faraimo

Pitcher

Oceanside, Calif.

UCLA

Hannah Flippen

Infielder

Bonita, Calif.

Utah

Montana Fouts

Pitcher

Grayson, Ky.

Alabama

Rachel Garcia

Pitcher

Palmdale, Calif.

UCLA

Danielle Gibson-Whorton

Infielder

Murrieta, Calif.

Arkansas

Ana Gold

Infielder

Ballston Spa, N.Y.

Duke

Payton Gottshall

Pitcher

Massilion, Ohio

Tennessee

Kalei Harding

Outfielder

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Florida State

Victoria Hayward

Outfielder

Mountain View, Calif.

Washington

Mary Iakopo

Catcher

Carson, Calif.

Texas

Caroline Jacobsen

Outfielder

Tallahassee, Fla.

Clemson

Sahvanna Jaquish

Utility

Highland, Calif.

Lousiana State

Tiare Jennings

Infielder

San Pedro, Calif.

Oklahoma

Emiley Kennedy

Pitcher

The Woodlands, Texas

Texas A&M

Lexi Kilfoyl

Pitcher

Land O' Lakes, Fla.

Oklahoma State

Baylee Klingler

Infielder

Houston

Washington

Kayla Kowalik

Utility

New Braunfels, Texas

Kentucky

Sam Landry

Pitcher

Mont Belvieu, Texas

Oklahoma

Aubrey Leach

Infielder

The Woodlands, Texas

Tennessee

Emma Lemley

Pitcher

Forest, Va.

Virginia Tech

Amanda Lorenz

Outfielder

Moorpark, Calif.

Florida

Mariah Mazón

Pitcher

Tulare, Calif.

Oregon State

Sydney McKinney

Infielder

Norborne, Miss.

Wichita State

Cori McMillan

Utility

Greensboro, N.C.

Virginia Tech

Taylor McQuillin

Pitcher

Mission Viejo, Calif.

Arizona

Dejah Mulipola

Catcher

Garden Grove, Calif.

Arizona

Devyn Netz

Pitcher

Sierra Madre, Calif.

Arizona

Ali Newland*

Utility

Bremen, Ga.

Lousiana State

Bubba Nickles-Camarena

Outfielder

Merced, Calif.

UCLA

Aleshia Ocasio

Pitcher

Altamonte, Fla.

Florida

Korbe Otis

Outfielder

Littleton, Colo.

Florida

Sharlize Palacios

Catcher

Chula Vista, Calif.

UCLA

Keilani Ricketts

Pitcher

San Jose, Calif.

Oklahoma

Jordan Roberts

Catcher

Live Oak, Fla.

Florida

Sierra Romero

Infielder

Murrieta, Calif.

Michigan

Sydney Romero

Infielder

San Diego

Oklahoma

Sierra Sacco

Outfielder

Marrero, La.

Mississippi State

Paige Sincki*

Infielder

Henderson, Nev.

Oregon

Anissa Urtez

Infielder

Long Beach, Calif.

Utah

Alana Vawter

Pitcher

Kansas City, Miss.

Stanford

Tori Vidales

Infielder

La Porte, Texas

Texas A&M

Jessi Warren

Infielder

Tampa. Fla.

Florida State

Sarah Willis

Pitcher

Ontario, Calif.

UCF

Delanie Wisz

Infielder

Orcutt, Calif.

UCLA

Morgan Zerkle

Outfielder

Milton, W.Va.

Marshall

*denotes Reserve Pool player

