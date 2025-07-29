AUSL All-Star Cup explainer: Format, how to watch and more

Although Athletes Unlimited Softball League recently concluded with the Talons being crowned the champions on Sunday, the season is not over yet as viewers still have a chance to see the best on dirt compete against each other in the upcoming AUSL All-Star Cup. In a 21-game schedule from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 60 players are returning to the field for an individual, point-based competition where whoever has the highest total at the end wins the title.

The competition has been running for the past five years since Athletes Unlimited was founded in 2020 , and the month-long action takes place in the stadiums of Holly Springs and Greenville, N.C., and Rosemont, Ill.

The unique format is unlike no other professional sporting leagues

The schedule is divided into four series, where the top four players at the end of the last become the team captain for the next. The captains are assigned a color based on the current standings -Gold for first, Orange for second, Blue for third, and Purple for fourth- and take turns drafting 13 players onto their roster. The starting captains for Series 1 are the top four scorers from 2024: defending champion Amanda Lorenz (Gold), runner-up Lexi Kilfoyl (Orange), 2021 champion Aleshia Ocasio (Blue), and 2025 AUSL champion member and Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick (Purple), who will assemble the first crews on July 31.

Since the participants are playing for themselves in contrast to AUSL's traditional team format, the points system can confuse newcomers. Fortunately, fans won’t have to do the math since a leaderboard will keep track of every action on the diamond. Players earn points through team and inning wins, MVP picks, and individual performance in offense and pitching, all of which the official AUSL website explains in greater detail.

Past AUSL All-Star Cup* champions

Season Player Position 2024 Amanda Lorenz Outfielder 2023 Odicci Alexander Pitcher 2022 Dejah Mulipola Catcher 2021 Aleshia Ocasio Pitcher 2020 Cat Osterman Pitcher

*Known as the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Championship before 2025

How to watch the AUSL All-Star Cup

All 21 games will be broadcasted live throughout the season across three ESPN package channels: ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. A subscription to a TV provider or an internet-based TV platform is required to access the games. More details on viewing options can be found by viewing the full schedule.