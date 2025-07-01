What is the AUSL golden ticket?

Nothing brings more excitement to a college softball player than being presented with the opportunity to play professionally at her university’s ballpark. At NCAA D1 softball games from April 13 to April 30, 12 seniors across the United States were handed a Golden Ticket on home field not to tour Willy Wonka’s otherworldly chocolate factory, but to continue their career by playing on one of the four teams in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League inaugural season.

Golden Tickets are a unique aspect that sets the AUSL apart from other professional sporting leagues. As the league established a direct pipeline for selected college stars, the recipients didn’t know what team they would be playing for until the AUSL College Draft on May 3.

Who were the Golden Ticket winners?

April 13: Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

The four-year Hokies pitcher was the first player to receive a ticket, presented by Bandits general manager Jenny Dalton-Hill. Although Lemley instead ended up with the Blaze, she currently leads the team in strikeouts with 16 and holds a 5.33 ERA following seven appearances on the mound.

April 17: Ana Gold, Duke

A Blue Devils infielder for four years and the program record holder of 54 home runs, Gold has dished a .400 batting average, six runs, and 14 hits in 12 games for the Blaze.

April 18: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

A two-year Razorbacks infielder after transferring from Auburn, the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year has produced a .174 batting average, two runs, and four hits following ten games of her professional debut with the Talons.

April 19: Korbe Otis, Florida

The two-year Gators outfielder who was a transfer from Louisville appeared in the 2024 and 2025 Women’s College World Series. Her stats in 12 games with the Blaze include a .378 batting average, seven runs, and 14 hits.

April 22: Emiley Kennedy, Texas A&M

The four-year Aggies left-handed pitcher held the program single season records for innings pitched at 100.1 and strikeouts at 86 during her junior year in 2024. After four appearances in the circle as a Bandit, she has a 4.08 ERA and five strikeouts.

April 22: Devyn Netz, Arizona

The five-year, two-way Wildcats pitcher made relief appearances at the 2022 WCWS and made a comeback in 2025 after an injury forced her to sit out for the entire 2024 season. While at bat in 12 games for the Bandits, she has slugged a .308 batting average, five runs, and 12 hits. In her four appearances on the mound, she has a 5.44 ERA and five strikeouts.

April 26: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

The Sooners ace pitcher played for three years at Louisiana prior to entering the transfer portal in her senior year, where she led OU to a third-place finish at the 2025 WCWS. After four appearances this season in the circle for the Volts, she has a 4.50 ERA and eight strikeouts.

April 27: Danieca Coffey, Louisiana State

The five-year Tigers infielder had her ticket presented by no one other than the legendary Jennie Finch, an AUSL advisor this season. In 11 games for the Volts, Coffey has produced a .370 batting average, four runs, and 10 hits.

April 28: Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech

The second Hokie that punched their ticket to the pros was a two-year outfielder and 2025 First Team All-American after transferring out of Radford. Now playing for the Bandits, her stats after nine games include a .158 batting average, one run, and three hits.

April 29: Sierra Sacco, Mississippi State

The first of two Bulldogs who received a ticket on the same gameday from league commissioner Kim Ng, Sacco was a two-year outfielder after transferring out of Louisiana Tech. After playing for the Talons in 11 games, she has a .341 batting average, seven runs, and 14 hits.

April 29: Raelin Chaffin, Mississippi State

Sacco was joined by fellow Bulldog, pitcher Chaffin who entered the transfer portal in her senior year after three years at Louisiana State. They remain teammates as Talons, where Chaffin has made seven appearances with a 4.42 ERA and 10 strikeouts on the mound.

April 30: Michaela Edenfield, Florida State

The final ticket went to the five-year Seminoles catcher who was a member of the 2023 WCWS runners-up. Now a member of the Volts, she has a .150 batting average, one run, and three hits after 12 games as a pro.

How did the AUSL College Draft work?

After each of the four teams selected their first 12 players during the AUSL Inaugural Draft on January 29, the College Draft involved the same teams taking turns in three rounds (rotating in order of the Volts, Talons, Blaze, and Bandits) and picking a Golden Ticket winner to become a member for the season.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position Alma mater 1 Volts Sam Landry Pitcher Oklahoma 2 Talons Bri Ellis Infielder Arkansas 3 Blaze Emma Lemley Pitcher Virginia Tech 4 Bandits Cori McMillan Utility Virginia Tech

Round 2

Pick Team Player Position Alma mater 5 Talons Sierra Sacco Outfielder Mississippi State 6 Blaze Korbe Otis Outfielder Florida 7 Bandits Emiley Kennedy Pitcher Texas A&M 8 Volts Michaela Edenfield Catcher Florida State

Round 3