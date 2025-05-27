Austin Reaves' agent is taking your terrible trade proposals personally

There’s nothing inherently wrong with being perceived, but it is something good to be aware of. Now that everyone is on the internet forever at all times, it’s kind of hard to not be implicitly aware that so many things and people are taking account of your presence. Posts have engagement, ads have data trackers, creators have viewership breakdowns in their dashboard. It’s not one entity knowing everything about you. It’s a bunch of little, tiny pokes at your privacy.

That’s fun to think about, right?

Well, Austin Reaves’ agent paid me $5 to make you feel bad, so at least some good came of it.

This is a follow-up to May 24 when Mr. Reaves’ Agent (Still haven’t learned his name. I’d look it up, but I get the feeling he doesn’t want me to know it. Maybe I can get another $5 someday if I play it chill.) was a little hot on Twitter.

In a screencap posted to the r/lakers Subreddit, it was caught that The Agent Person had tweeted the following: “Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers.”

lol, ok

Austin Reaves’ agent wants him traded for a second-string center.

I don’t know why he wants that, but he said it right there. So who are some good second string centers around that we can trade Austin Reaves for?

Mitchell Robinson would be a great start. Despite the Knicks going two-big in game three and starting Mitchell Robinson along with Karl-Anthony Towns, he usually is the backup five for minutes cleaning up boards and doing dunker spot stuff on offense. Could give Luka a lob friend. Kinda.

Unfortunately, a straight-up trade doesn’t work even though their salaries are similar, so since, in this scenario, I’m a Lakers’ fan making up a fake trade, I’m assuming I’m getting Deuce McBride back too. That trade succeeds. Awesome.

Bobby Portis for AR straight-up works. I think my personal favorite is AR for Daniel Gafford though (Apologies to Anthony Davis, but you are the center, my friend.). Nothing else needs to be involved. Just a quick swap. Nico and Pelinka get to rekindle their friendship, and everyone leaves happy.

So yeah, keep looking for players that the Lakers can trade Austin Reaves for. It’s what the world wants you to do.