Austin Wells gives adamant free agency pitch for Juan Soto to stay with Yankees
It seems Juan Soto doesn’t need to win a World Series with the New York Yankees to convince them why he needs to stay. Everyone is seemingly all in on bringing back the superstar outfielder.
The latest to make their pitch to Soto was Yankees catcher Austin Wells. He had a very simple pitch to remind Soto why he needs to stay in the Bronx.
“You’ve had the best year of your career here. Why would you want to leave?” Wells said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
And Wells makes a good point. Why run away from the team where you thrived the most? Soto has nothing else to prove. He’s already hopped around to multiple teams and won a World Series. The only thing left to do is cement his legacy.
If Soto wins the World Series with the Yankees, he might as well chalk all of the speculation and re-sign with the Yankees. A team with Aaron Judge and Soto in their primes would be a fun team to watch. And would perhaps be one of the most dominant teams, historically.
While they’d have to share the spotlight in the best years of their careers, something about Soto playing his best years in New York just feels right.
Like Wells said, during this season, Soto has a career high in home runs (41), his second best OPS in a season with more than 100 games played, second most RBI in a season (109) and one of his best batting averages.
It was poetic when Soto smacked the three-run home run to send the Yankees to the World Series. It would be the perfect ending to the season if he was the reason they won their first championship since 2009.
And if he does that, amidst one of his best seasons in his MLB career, why not continue that run with the Yankees.