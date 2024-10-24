MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger opt-out, Juan Soto contract expectations, Cardinals trade chip
When the World Series concludes, MLB rumors will immediately begin to swirl as team's look to improve their roster via free agency this winter. The free agency period begins five days after the World Series ends, and with that, several big names may be finding new homes. Let's get into the latest, including opt-outs, contract predictions and trade chips.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger contract decision looming
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently addressed his thoughts on which players will opt in or out of their contract for 2025. Check the video here, where Heyman eventually touches on Cody Bellinger and his future with the Chicago Cubs. Heyman mentions that if he were Bellinger, he would stay put, given the underwhelming performance he put up in 2024 compared to 2023.
Although Heyman mentions he wouldn't be shocked if Bellinger were to opt-out of his $27.5 million deal for next year, I've always been of the believe that Bellinger is going to stay in Chicago at least another season. If he couldn't secure a big contract after slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and driving in just shy of 100 RBIs, then it makes little sense to again test that market and think a team will offer you anything more.
The last thing Bellinger wants is to be locked into a new lower-paying deal over multiple years, and then wind up with a great season in 2025 in what otherwise could have been a contract year. Bellinger has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to make his decision, but don't be surprised to see him return to Chicago next season.
Juan Soto: North of $500 million only a starting point?
Although It's highly unlikely that Juan Soto receives the massive payout that Shohei Ohtani did, we're still looking at one of the most lucrative contract signings in the history of sports. Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic (subscription required) mentions that due to Juan Soto's youth and playoff performance this far, contract talks could not only start at $500 million, but possibly balloon to $600 million before it's all said and done.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Soto get closer to $600 million, given the way the market's bidding wars have played out over the last few years. Soto only turning 26 in a couple days and not even being in his prime years yet makes him one of the highest upside players entering free agency that the game has ever seen.
He is the biggest fish on the open market, and although he will be the biggest story to follow after the World Series, it's likely that negotiations drag out for a while before the other big dominos can begin to fall.
Cardinals looking to move Lance Lynn amid payroll slashing?
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to slash payroll this upcoming season, it makes sense for the front office to opt-in to Lance Lynn's club option, and then move him this offseason, as reported by MLB Trade Rumors. Lynn is set to make $12 million next year if the Cardinals do opt-in, and given Lynn's productive-cut-short-by-injury 2024 campaign, it's likely he won't fetch much more than that in the open market. St. Louis is therefore wise to pick up his option and acquire a prospect for Lynn as opposed to letting him walk for nothing.
Lynn only managed to toss 117.1 IP in 2024, but put up a respectable 3.84 ERA doing so. Entering his age-38 season, there will certainly be teams looking to acquire a starter that can still produce at the highest level. It's unclear yet what other moves the Cardinals may be set to make this offseason, but it appears likely that Lynn in a new uniform when the 2025 season rolls around.