Australian Grand Prix lineup, time, how to watch and more

The 2025 Formula 1 season gets underway with in Melbourne, Australia. And with race one brings plenty of questions that will finally be answered in terms of who has pace and who will be struggling towards the back this year.

Saturday's qualifying saw the defending constructor's champion McLaren lockout the front row, with driver's champion Max Verstappen right behind them.

The race gets going late on the east coast and early in the morning back at many of the teams' home bases in the U.K. Here's everything you need to know about the Australian Grand Prix, including what time it starts and what the lineup looks like for the race.

Where and when can you watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

In the United States., the Australian Grand Prix will air on ESPN. ESPN has broadcast rights to the sport throughout the 2025 season.

You can also subscribe to F1 TV for all sessions, including F2 and F3 sessions, for $84.99 per year. However, a seven-day free trial is included, so you can try it if you want to catch the Australian Grand Prix.

The race starts at midnight on Sunday on the east coast.

What happened in Australian Grand Prix qualifying?

Lando Norris beat out his home-favorite teammate in Oscar Piastri for pole by under a tenth of a second. Verstappen lines up next to rival George Russell on the second row.

The big surprises up front are Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon, who pulled out unexpected positive efforts for their midfield teams.

Lewis Hamilton went around during Q2 but didn't suffer any damage. He will lineup on the same row as his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Liam Lawson shocked for Red Bull in his team debut after exiting in Q1, never seeming to have a handle on his car. Rookie Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes also exited in Q1, but the team says damage to his car hampered his performance.

George makes it through in P2, but sadly Kimi just misses out on Q2 by 0.01s after losing performance with floor damage during the session pic.twitter.com/P8kGC1EU6y — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 15, 2025

Isack Hadjar, for VCARB, was the top performing rookie, while Ollie Bearman's brutal weekend, already marred by two crashes, continued due to an apparent gearbox issue.

What is the lineup for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix?