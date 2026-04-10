Back-to-back Masters wins isn't the only history Rory McIlroy is chasing

Maybe all Rory McIlroy needed was to get the monkey off his back.

McIlroy entered Augusta National this week as the defending Masters champion for the first time in his career, but if you thought the added responsibilities might weigh down his repeat bid, those fears were put to rest with a 5-under 67 on Thursday that left him tied for the lead after Round 1. He took sole possession of first place early into his second round on Friday afternoon, looking cool and calm and confident in a way he so rarely had at this course in years past. McIlroy's game has always been so well-suited for Augusta on paper; if last year's emotional victory really did open the flood gates, the sky is the limit.

Of course, McIlroy knows better than anybody how quickly your fortunes can change at this tournament in particular. And while he's in great shape right now, the history of back-to-back winners at the Masters suggests he'll still have an uphill climb this weekend.

How many players have won back-to-back Masters?

Tiger Woods (L) of the US gets his third green jac | ROBERTO SCHMIDT/GettyImages

The Masters has been around for almost 100 years now, since 1934 to be precise. And in all that time, only three players have ever managed to win the tournament twice in a row — not surprisingly, they happen to be three absolute legends of the game.

Tiger Woods (2001-02)

Nick Faldo (1989-90)

Jack Nicklaus (1965-66)

Tiger, Faldo and Jack. That's it, that's the list. Of the 15 other golfers who have won multiple Masters, several others have come close: Scottie Scheffler just won two in three years not too long ago, of course, while Arnold Palmer somehow managed to win every other green jacket over a seven-year span. But for all the greats who have walked Augusta National, winning two consecutive Masters has proven exceedingly difficult.

Which makes sense, given how notoriously unpredictable this of all golf's major championships has proven to be. No matter how great you are, the planets have to align just so. The same is true for McIlroy this weekend as he looks to join another of the sport's most exclusive fraternities.

Rory McIlroy could join an even more exclusive group than career grand slam winners

The 2025 Masters | Augusta National/GettyImages

When Rory finally got the Masters monkey off his back last year, it checked off the final outstanding box in his quest for the career grand slam. But even that achievement pales in comparison to what he's gunning for now: McIlroy is the sixth golfer to complete the grand slam — after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Tiger — while he'd be only the fourth to win the Masters two years in a row.

Which just underlines exactly how hard it is to be the best at Augusta National, not just once but multiple times. This is one of the sport's ultimate tests, a course so unforgiving (especially with conditions as firm as they've been so far this week) that you need to be both at the absolute height of your game and have some things break right in order to earn a green jacket. That's why McIlroy chased one for so long — his 15 years between the first and fourth majors is the longest by anyone in the grand slam club — and why winning back-to-back is such a Herculean feat.

More history Rory McIlroy could make with another Masters win

Of course, McIlroy is also playing for a lot more history as well. Just winning two Masters at any point in your career is rarefied air: In fact, just 18 players have done so in the tournament's history, and the list is a who's-who of legends.

Player Total Masters wins Jack Nicklaus 6 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986) Tiger Woods 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) Arnold Palmer 4 (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964) Jimmy Demaret 3 (1940, 1947, 1950) Sam Snead 3 (1949, 1952, 1954) Gary Player 3 (1961, 1974, 1978) Nick Faldo 3 (1989, 1990, 1996) Phil Mickelson 3 (2004, 2006, 2010) Horton Smith 2 (1934, 1936) Byron Nelson 2 (1937, 1942) Ben Hogan 2 (1951, 1953) Tom Watson 2 (1977, 1981) Seve Ballesteros 2 (1980, 1983) Bernhard Langer 2 (1985, 1993) Ben Crenshaw 2 (1984, 1995) Jose Maria Olazabal 2 (1994, 1999) Bubba Watson 2 (2012, 2014) Scottie Scheffler 2 (2022, 2024)

McIlroy putting himself in that company, especially considering the demons that have haunted him here in the past, would be a truly remarkable reversal, one that would give him a real chance of joining the likes of Snead, Mickelson, Player and others at three or more green jackets over the rest of his career.

It would also be a significant victory in terms of Rory's place on the all-time major leaderboard, where he currently sits in a tie for 15th with Nelson, Ballesteros, Brooks Koepka, Peter Thomson, James Braid and John Henry Taylor at five. If he captures his sixth major title this weekend, that would jump him up into a tie for 12th with Faldo, Mickelson and Lee Trivino.