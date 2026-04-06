The Masters picks 2026: Expert picks, predictions and analysis for 2026 at Augusta

Rory McIlroy made history by completing the career grand slam last year at The Masters. He, of course, didn't make it easy on himself, but he now returns to Augusta National Golf Club as the proud owner of a Green Jacket trying to become the first back-to-back winner in over two decades. Spoiler: We won't be predicting that to happen with our picks for the 2026 Masters Tournament, though.

The Masters is one of the richest tournaments in terms of course history and the metrics that are required to succeed in all of golf. It's one of the benefits of playing Augusta National every single year. But which players are set up best for success this week? Let's dive into the expert picks and predictions for this week.

The Masters picks: Outright winner predictions

Jon Rahm at The Masters | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jon Rahm, +1100 (BetMGM)

There were some concerns early in Jon Rahm's tenure with LIV Golf that he wasn't going to be the same elite player who was in contention for virtually every major championship in which he teed it up. That's no longer the case coming into this year's Masters, however. His dominance on LIV has been exceptional to start the year with a fifth-place finish, three runner-up showings, and a win in the five starts for the year — but the numbers also back that up as well.

Per Data Golf, Rahm is third in the world this year in true strokes-gained tee-to-green in 2026 thus far, behind only Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick. The difference, however, is Rahm gaining 0.66 strokes on the greens thereafter while the two ahead of him have been almost 0.00 with the putter. As a past champion with a strong history of success at Augusta, this feels like the time when Rahm will be primed to announce his return with authority.

Ludvig Åberg, +1650 (DraftKings)

It's hard not to like where Ludvig Åberg is trending, especially at The Masters. He's finished in the Top 5 in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, including the API and The Players, and has done so with impressive tee-to-green play each time, while also gaining with the putter. Let's also not forget the fact that he's had two starts at Augusta in his career, which resulted in a runner-up as a debutant and then a solo seventh finish a year ago.

The ball-striking pedigree of Åberg has been a marvel among golf fans and analysts since he turned pro, and he seems to be both healthy and peaking at the right time. While some might waffle over the fact that he's shown some worrisome signs when it comes to closing in big tournaments, the fit at Augusta and his form are too good for me to not have some backing on him to potentially cash in his first major championship victory this week.

The Masters picks for Top 5 Top 10, Top 20, One and Done

Ludvig Aberg at The Masters | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Ludvig Åberg to finish Top 5 incl. ties, +275 (BetMGM)

Even if Åberg doesn't win this week, his two-year track record at The Masters suggests that he's going to find success this week, and we're getting a solid number for him to record a Top 5 finish again at Augusta this week.

Again, the natural fit for his ball-striking at this venue has been quite apparent over the past two years with the finishes he's posted despite how valuable experience has historically been at Augusta National. Furthermore, he has the game overall clicking at an extremely high level right now, and he feels more than due to be able to at least cash in another finish near the top of the leaderboard — and if he wins, we'll take double the cashing this week.

Rory McIlroy to finish Top 10 incl. ties, +105 (BetMGM)

There are essentially two reasons why I'm not picking Rory to go back-to-back as The Masters champion. First, it's extremely difficult to win at Augusta in consecutive years, last happening in 2002 with Tiger Woods. Secondly, though, he's not playing at the same level of elite form that we saw last year coming into this tournament.

All of that, however, doesn't mean that he's going to have a bad week at the office amidst the azaleas. Since 2014, McIlroy has finished inside the Top 10 eight times in 12 starts. For a guy who still ranks fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green according to Data Golf this year, taking him at plus money to do something he's done two-thirds of the time in recent Masters history feels comfortable. And if he does end up going back-to-back, at least we can say that we had some investment in his success.

Corey Conners at The Masters | Grace Smith-Imagn Images

Corey Conners to finish Top 20 incl. ties +175 (BetMGM)

Speaking of horses for courses, you have to feel that way to a lesser degree when it comes to Corey Conners at Augusta. Conners has finished inside the Top 10 at The Masters in four of his last six starts, including last year. He's a ball-striker by trade when it comes to his game, but his longstanding short-game woes seem to be mitigated as well when he comes to this place.

More importantly, Conners has been flashing some good signs coming into the first major of the year. He finished T13 at The Players and T14 at Valspar in his last two starts prior to The Masters, and he's been spiking on approach along the way. Playing it a bit safe with only a Top 20 play, but there's a lot to like about how Conners is trending into this week when you consider that with his history.

One and Done pick for The Masters: Jon Rahm

Obviously, I have Rahm down as one of my picks to win The Masters, which is the start for having him as the preferred One and Done selection for this week. However, there's also a bit of strategy involved with that. When it comes to the LIV Golf guys, if you like one of their chances in a major championship, it can behoove you to take them because you're only going to have the chance in, at maximum, four tournaments per year. So that makes Rahm the clear choice in this spot.

Other potential OAD Picks: Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.