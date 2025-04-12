Rory McIlroy Masters history: Best finishes, 2011 collapse, major wins and more

Rory McIlroy's start to The Masters has been exactly what golf fans have come to expect from him. McIlroy got off to a strong start and was hovering around the top of the leaderboard before coming crashing down in his final four holes to end his day at an even par. McIlroy was sitting pretty at a -4 before a pair of double bogeys dropped his score back down to level at the end of the first round. But he made up for it on Friday.

After his late-round collapse seemingly added another chapter to his torturous history at The Masters, he rebounded with a stellar bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second round, vaulting from outside the Top 20 and into a tie for third going into the weekend. But will it be more heartbreak at Augusta National for McIroy as he chases Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau? Or will it be the time he finally breaks through?

With that in mind, let's take a look at McIlroy's history at The Masters and other major tournaments.

Has Rory McIlroy ever won The Masters?

To put it simply, no, he has not. Rory McIlroy has accomplished just about everything in the golf world except win a Masters. There's just something about The Masters that must not sit well with McIlroy.

McIlroy's career is so storied to the point that he is just a win at The Masters shy of completing a career grand slam. Only five players have accomplished this feat, so it's not as if McIlroy is a scrub for failing to do so, but considering his success at virtually any other major event, it's pretty shocking that he hasn't been able to overcome his Masters hurdle.

McIlroy hopes to shed those demons this time around, but again, with his slow start, his chances of doing so are probably slim.

Rory McIlroy finishes at The Masters in his career

The Masters Year Rory McIlroy Finishing Position 2009 T-20th 2010 Missed Cut 2011 T-15th 2012 T-40th 2013 T-25th 2014 T-8th 2015 4th 2016 T-10th 2017 T-7th 2018 T-5th 2019 T-21st 2020 T-5th 2021 Missed Cut 2022 2nd 2023 Missed Cut 2024 T-22nd

When taking a look at his finishes at The Masters, it is genuinely shocking that McIlroy hasn't donned a Green Jacket yet. The 35-year-old finished in the top 10 in five consecutive years from 2014 through 2018, he has finished in the top five three times, and even finished as the runner-up in 2022. Unfortunately, Green Jackets aren't awarded for second-place finishers.

While McIlroy has his share of crushing defeats, none of them come close to comparing to his 2011 collapse, which will forever live in golf infamy.

Rory McIlroy's 2011 collapse was one for the record books

While no professional athlete will use pressure as an excuse for a heartbreaking defeat, it's hard to place the blame on anything other than pressure when looking at McIlroy's 2011 collapse at The Masters.

A young McIlroy, in his third Masters appearance, got off to a blistering start, ending Round 1 in Augusta with a 7-under 65. His hot start carried into Round 2, as McIlroy finished that day with a 3-under 69. He was sitting pretty at 10-under, and held a two-shot lead over Jason Day.

After Round 3, McIlroy's lead had grown to four shots after he finished with a 2-under 70. It felt as if he had his first ever Masters win handily in the bag, but the final round would prove otherwise.

McIlroy, very clearly facing an immense amount of pressure, crumbled on the final day of The Masters in a way nobody really ever had. He went from leading the field to finishing 10 shots back of eventual winner Charl Schwartzel. McIlroy went from being in cruise control to posting five bogeys, a pair of double bogeys, and only one birdie. It was a truly stunning collapse to go from commanding 54-hole lead to finishing outside the Top 10.

Until McIlroy is able to overcome his Masters hurdle, his 2011 collapse will continue to haunt him. He had hoped this would be the year, but barring a major comeback, that isn't in the cards.

Rory McIlroy major championship wins, history

McIlroy's lack of success at The Masters is mind-boggling in large part due to his success rate elsewhere. McIlroy is one Masters win away from becoming the sixth player ever to complete a career grand slam. That's how impressive he's been away from Augusta.

McIlroy's first-ever major win was when he won the U.S. Open back in 2011. The next year saw him take home a PGA Championship win. Two years later, he'd win another PGA Championship while also taking home an Open Championship win.

A look at McIlroy's best finishes at every major championship will show just how close he is to etching himself as one of the best golfers of this generation.

Major Championship Rory McIlroy Best Finish (Year) The Masters 2nd (2022) PGA Championship Win (Twice, 2012 and 2014) U.S. Open Win (2011) The Open Championship Win (2014)

While McIlroy has had tons of major success over the years, it's notable that he has not won one since 2014 — over a decade ago. All of his wins came in a three-year span. He's hoping the tides will change sooner rather than later.

How many career wins overall does Rory McIlroy have?

Overall, McIlroy has a very impressive 43 overall wins, including his major victories. He has won a whopping 28 times on the PGA Tour, including most recently winning The Players Championship.

McIlroy also happens to have 18 European Tour wins on his resume, notably getting the win in the DP World Tour Championship in November of 2024. McIlroy shot 15-under and defeated Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes.