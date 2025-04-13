Fansided

The Masters payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Full breakdown of The Masters purse in 2025 with payouts and prize money for the champion and every finishing position.
By Cody Williams
Rory McIlroy at The Masters
Rory McIlroy at The Masters | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Masters set up an epic final-round showdown of historic proportions for Sunday. Rory McIlroy, despite ostensibly wasting his first round on Thursday, surged to take the 54-hole lead with back-to-back 6-under rounds of 66, but he'll be paired with the man who took advantage of his faltering at the Pinehurst U.S. Open a year ago, Bryson DeChambeau. With DeChambeau in second and two strokes clear of the next closest player, it set up a battle for the Green Jacket and a record-setting amount of prize money.

For both McIlroy and DeChambeau, one could argue that The Masters purse and payout is secondary. Yes, it's always nice to see that paycheck hit the bank account, but these two have plenty of money. The Masters, in particular, has eluded both players throughout their respective careers, albeit with much different levels of heartbreak, and winning at Augusta National would be a career triumph worth more than prize money.

The money, again, never hurts, however. And Augusta National Golf Club raised the purse size for another year in a row. How much money will The Masters champion get and, for that matter, will every player in the field get? Let's dive into all the payout and prize money info you need to know.

The Masters purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Masters revealed a record-high purse of $21 million for the 2025 tournament and the champion will also win a record $4.2 million for their victory at this tournament. That's a lot of green to complement the Green Jacket, for sure. In relation to the PGA Tour, the purse and the winner's prize money are the second-highest in the sport behind only THE PLAYERS Championship, though the purse sizes on LIV Golf purses come in at the same level as THE PLAYERS with a $25 million total purse.

The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a look at the full Masters payouts for every finishing position.

Finishing Position

Masters Prize Money

Winner

$4.2 million

2nd

$2.268 million

3rd

$1.428 million

4th

$1.008 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$756,000

7th

$703,500

8th

$651,000

9th

$609,000

10th

$567,000

11th

$525,000

12th

$483,000

13th

$441,000

14th

$399,000

15th

$378,000

16th

$357,000

17th

$336,000

18th

$315,000

19th

$294,000

20th

$273,000

21st

$252,000

22nd

$235,200

23rd

$218,400

24th

$201,600

25th

$184,800

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,700

28th

$155,400

29th

$149,100

30th

$142,800

31st

$136,500

32nd

$130,200

33rd

$123,900

34th

$118,650

35th

$113,400

36th

$108,150

37th

$102,900

38th

$98,700

39th

$94,500

40th

$90,300

41st

$86,100

42nd

$81,900

43rd

$77,700

44th

$73,500

45th

$69,300

46th

$65,100

47th

$60,900

48th

$57,540

49th

$54,600

50th

$52,920

51st

$51,660

52nd

Below $51,660 (Score Dependent)

53rd

Below $51,660 (Score Dependent)

One interesting not for the full 2025 Masters Tournament payouts is that Augusta National only releases the prize money officially for the Top 50 as that is the cut line. The ties that also made it into the weekend but finished at the bottom of the leaderboard are only listed as earning payouts of $51,660 and downward depending on their scores.

Beyond that, though, it's quite possible that all 53 players who made the cut at The Masters will receive at least $50,000 for the week, which is quite a paycheck, but one well earned for withstanding Augusta and a major championship. That's even more evident when you consider that any player who finished 37th or better this week will take home a six-figure payday. That's a massive amount of money on the line, especially with the contenders atop the leaderboard looking to clear $1 million this week by finishing in the Top 4.

However, even making The Masters and missing the cut doesn't mean you're going home emptyhanded.

How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?

With the limited field at The Masters, just qualifying to play can still be profitable. The professional players in the 95-man field who failed to make the cut this week at Augusta National will still receive $25,000 in prize money for earning their exemption into this tournament. That's not something we see on the PGA Tour in any kind of routine way but it is not unique to The Masters among major championships.

The U.S. Open also awarded $10,000 in prize money to professionals that qualified for the tournament and missed the cut last year. However, Augusta National Golf Club has the ability to up the ante in terms of the value of the missed-cut payday because they, frankly, have to pay it out to far fewer players than their major championship contemporaries.

