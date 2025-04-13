The Masters payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

The Masters set up an epic final-round showdown of historic proportions for Sunday. Rory McIlroy, despite ostensibly wasting his first round on Thursday, surged to take the 54-hole lead with back-to-back 6-under rounds of 66, but he'll be paired with the man who took advantage of his faltering at the Pinehurst U.S. Open a year ago, Bryson DeChambeau. With DeChambeau in second and two strokes clear of the next closest player, it set up a battle for the Green Jacket and a record-setting amount of prize money.
For both McIlroy and DeChambeau, one could argue that The Masters purse and payout is secondary. Yes, it's always nice to see that paycheck hit the bank account, but these two have plenty of money. The Masters, in particular, has eluded both players throughout their respective careers, albeit with much different levels of heartbreak, and winning at Augusta National would be a career triumph worth more than prize money.
The money, again, never hurts, however. And Augusta National Golf Club raised the purse size for another year in a row. How much money will The Masters champion get and, for that matter, will every player in the field get? Let's dive into all the payout and prize money info you need to know.
The Masters purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The Masters revealed a record-high purse of $21 million for the 2025 tournament and the champion will also win a record $4.2 million for their victory at this tournament. That's a lot of green to complement the Green Jacket, for sure. In relation to the PGA Tour, the purse and the winner's prize money are the second-highest in the sport behind only THE PLAYERS Championship, though the purse sizes on LIV Golf purses come in at the same level as THE PLAYERS with a $25 million total purse.
The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here's a look at the full Masters payouts for every finishing position.
Finishing Position
Masters Prize Money
Winner
$4.2 million
2nd
$2.268 million
3rd
$1.428 million
4th
$1.008 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$756,000
7th
$703,500
8th
$651,000
9th
$609,000
10th
$567,000
11th
$525,000
12th
$483,000
13th
$441,000
14th
$399,000
15th
$378,000
16th
$357,000
17th
$336,000
18th
$315,000
19th
$294,000
20th
$273,000
21st
$252,000
22nd
$235,200
23rd
$218,400
24th
$201,600
25th
$184,800
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,700
28th
$155,400
29th
$149,100
30th
$142,800
31st
$136,500
32nd
$130,200
33rd
$123,900
34th
$118,650
35th
$113,400
36th
$108,150
37th
$102,900
38th
$98,700
39th
$94,500
40th
$90,300
41st
$86,100
42nd
$81,900
43rd
$77,700
44th
$73,500
45th
$69,300
46th
$65,100
47th
$60,900
48th
$57,540
49th
$54,600
50th
$52,920
51st
$51,660
52nd
Below $51,660 (Score Dependent)
53rd
Below $51,660 (Score Dependent)
One interesting not for the full 2025 Masters Tournament payouts is that Augusta National only releases the prize money officially for the Top 50 as that is the cut line. The ties that also made it into the weekend but finished at the bottom of the leaderboard are only listed as earning payouts of $51,660 and downward depending on their scores.
Beyond that, though, it's quite possible that all 53 players who made the cut at The Masters will receive at least $50,000 for the week, which is quite a paycheck, but one well earned for withstanding Augusta and a major championship. That's even more evident when you consider that any player who finished 37th or better this week will take home a six-figure payday. That's a massive amount of money on the line, especially with the contenders atop the leaderboard looking to clear $1 million this week by finishing in the Top 4.
However, even making The Masters and missing the cut doesn't mean you're going home emptyhanded.
How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?
With the limited field at The Masters, just qualifying to play can still be profitable. The professional players in the 95-man field who failed to make the cut this week at Augusta National will still receive $25,000 in prize money for earning their exemption into this tournament. That's not something we see on the PGA Tour in any kind of routine way but it is not unique to The Masters among major championships.
The U.S. Open also awarded $10,000 in prize money to professionals that qualified for the tournament and missed the cut last year. However, Augusta National Golf Club has the ability to up the ante in terms of the value of the missed-cut payday because they, frankly, have to pay it out to far fewer players than their major championship contemporaries.