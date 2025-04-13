The Masters payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

The Masters set up an epic final-round showdown of historic proportions for Sunday. Rory McIlroy, despite ostensibly wasting his first round on Thursday, surged to take the 54-hole lead with back-to-back 6-under rounds of 66, but he'll be paired with the man who took advantage of his faltering at the Pinehurst U.S. Open a year ago, Bryson DeChambeau. With DeChambeau in second and two strokes clear of the next closest player, it set up a battle for the Green Jacket and a record-setting amount of prize money.

For both McIlroy and DeChambeau, one could argue that The Masters purse and payout is secondary. Yes, it's always nice to see that paycheck hit the bank account, but these two have plenty of money. The Masters, in particular, has eluded both players throughout their respective careers, albeit with much different levels of heartbreak, and winning at Augusta National would be a career triumph worth more than prize money.

The money, again, never hurts, however. And Augusta National Golf Club raised the purse size for another year in a row. How much money will The Masters champion get and, for that matter, will every player in the field get? Let's dive into all the payout and prize money info you need to know.

The Masters purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Masters revealed a record-high purse of $21 million for the 2025 tournament and the champion will also win a record $4.2 million for their victory at this tournament. That's a lot of green to complement the Green Jacket, for sure. In relation to the PGA Tour, the purse and the winner's prize money are the second-highest in the sport behind only THE PLAYERS Championship, though the purse sizes on LIV Golf purses come in at the same level as THE PLAYERS with a $25 million total purse.

The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a look at the full Masters payouts for every finishing position.

Finishing Position Masters Prize Money Winner $4.2 million 2nd $2.268 million 3rd $1.428 million 4th $1.008 million 5th $840,000 6th $756,000 7th $703,500 8th $651,000 9th $609,000 10th $567,000 11th $525,000 12th $483,000 13th $441,000 14th $399,000 15th $378,000 16th $357,000 17th $336,000 18th $315,000 19th $294,000 20th $273,000 21st $252,000 22nd $235,200 23rd $218,400 24th $201,600 25th $184,800 26th $168,000 27th $161,700 28th $155,400 29th $149,100 30th $142,800 31st $136,500 32nd $130,200 33rd $123,900 34th $118,650 35th $113,400 36th $108,150 37th $102,900 38th $98,700 39th $94,500 40th $90,300 41st $86,100 42nd $81,900 43rd $77,700 44th $73,500 45th $69,300 46th $65,100 47th $60,900 48th $57,540 49th $54,600 50th $52,920 51st $51,660 52nd Below $51,660 (Score Dependent) 53rd Below $51,660 (Score Dependent)

One interesting not for the full 2025 Masters Tournament payouts is that Augusta National only releases the prize money officially for the Top 50 as that is the cut line. The ties that also made it into the weekend but finished at the bottom of the leaderboard are only listed as earning payouts of $51,660 and downward depending on their scores.

Beyond that, though, it's quite possible that all 53 players who made the cut at The Masters will receive at least $50,000 for the week, which is quite a paycheck, but one well earned for withstanding Augusta and a major championship. That's even more evident when you consider that any player who finished 37th or better this week will take home a six-figure payday. That's a massive amount of money on the line, especially with the contenders atop the leaderboard looking to clear $1 million this week by finishing in the Top 4.

However, even making The Masters and missing the cut doesn't mean you're going home emptyhanded.

How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?

With the limited field at The Masters, just qualifying to play can still be profitable. The professional players in the 95-man field who failed to make the cut this week at Augusta National will still receive $25,000 in prize money for earning their exemption into this tournament. That's not something we see on the PGA Tour in any kind of routine way but it is not unique to The Masters among major championships.

The U.S. Open also awarded $10,000 in prize money to professionals that qualified for the tournament and missed the cut last year. However, Augusta National Golf Club has the ability to up the ante in terms of the value of the missed-cut payday because they, frankly, have to pay it out to far fewer players than their major championship contemporaries.