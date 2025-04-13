Bryson Dechambeau wasted no time getting inside Rory McIlroy’s head before Masters Sunday

It was just 10 months ago when Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy came down to the wire at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Of course, with some ill-timed and heartbreaking miscues from Rory, his decade-long major championship drought continued while DeChambeau captured his second U.S. Open crown. On Sunday at The Masters, though, we get the sequel to this epic duel as the duo comprises the final pairing at Augusta National, both looking for their first win and Green Jacket.

McIlroy enters Sunday at The Masters with a two-shot lead over DeChambeau but with history certainly weighing on him. Augusta has been a house of horrors for him, something that likely began with his catastrophic final-round collapse in 2011, going from a four-stroke lead to finishing T15 on Sunday. His golf this week, aside from No. 15 and 17 on Thursday, has been magnificent, but those demons are still lurking.

This place and this tournament hasn't been demon-less for DeChambeau either, a man who once called Augusta a Par-67 for him and then proceeded to be noncompetitive. But a newfound maturity and sense of self has changed quite a bit for the LIV Golf star. It's also quite possible he's trying to use McIlroy's woes at The Masters and even the battle at Pinehurst against him to play some mind games.

It all started after their rounds on Saturday that put them 1-2 on The Masters leaderboard. McIlroy held his press conference first and it set DeChambeau up to seemingly fire a shot across the bough.

Bryson DeChambeau plays early mind games with Rory McIlroy before final round at The Masters

McIlroy was asked about what he's done in preparation this week. He spoke about watching Zootopia with his daughter, Poppy, and had spoken earlier in the week about reading a John Grisham novel as well. However, he said the biggest thing for him has been disconnecting and staying off his phone. When DeChambeau was led into something about his phone, though, he said he had no problem being on his phone before the final round at The Masters alongside Rory.

"Watched Zootopia with Poppy."



"Probably a James Bond movie."



Rory and Bryson are trying to stay entertained before their final round of the Masters. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JA0Hvo3lLQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 13, 2025

And of course DeChambeau is watching a James Bond movie. That's not even a shot — I like 007 and DeChambeau — it just feels pointedly on-brand.

What stands out in contrast between the two, though, is how comfortable DeChambeau seems while McIlroy is trying to put himself in his bubble and make it work. DeChambeau highlighting that contrast with the phone comments all but solidifies as much and it has to at least be something that Rory thinks about, assuming he saw his Sunday playing partner's comment. It's a mind game, one that banks on planting a seed in the already scar tissue-laden thoughts of McIlroy at Augusta.

Further highlighting that contrast, though, will be the behavior of the two competitors in the final round of The Masters. McIlroy has been locked in, dialed on the task at hand and looking for no distractions. DeChambeau, meanwhile, is playing into being a man of the people, feeding the crowd and, in turn, feeding off them. It'll be a fascinating dichotomy to witness over 18 holes.

Whoever wins the battle of these mind games, though, will make history. McIlroy would capture the career grand slam, finally get the monkey off his back at The Masters, and get back into the winner's circle at a major for the first time since 2014. DeChambeau would capture his third major, the first golfer in the world to win three in the 2020s and establishing himself as one of the greats of this generation.

Get your popcorn ready for a thrilling finish to The Masters — and what you do with your phone is your business.