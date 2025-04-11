Bryson DeChambeau Masters history: Best finishes, major wins and more

Bryson DeChambeau has been a polarizing figure in golf for almost a decade at this point. Over the past couple of years, though, we've seen a shift, even with his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. With the popularity of his YouTube and social media channels, DeChambeau has become one of the most beloved figures in the sport, which was on display at The Masters when he started to make his run.

After an uneven but still good first round that saw him finish at 3-under and four back of Justin Rose's lead, DeChambeau really started to insert himself into The Masters conversation on Friday with a holed bunker shot early that kickstarted a red-hot front nine. When he was making the turn, he was only one back of the lead with Rose starting to show some signs of fading.

DeChambeau has an embattled history with The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club, without question. Having said that, with his about-face in terms of popularity, it could be happening at The Masters as well. But what does his history look like at this major championship? Let's dive into that and a whole lot more.

Has Bryson DeChambeau ever won The Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau has not won The Masters before in his career entering the 2025 trip to Augusta National. Though, in the midst of his bulk-up that made him arguably the longest hitter in golf, he once made comments that the course was a Par-67 for him and his power, he has not yet been able to conquer the beast that represents the first major championship of the golf season.

Having said that, DeChambeau showed signs in 2024 that he was about to figure it out, jumping out to the first-round lead at The Masters, though he ultimately fell behind as the tournament wore on. He did register the best finish of his career in The Masters thereafter, though, winding up tied for sixth.

Bryson DeChambeau finishes at The Masters in his career

The Masters Year Bryson DeChambeau Finishing Position 2016 Masters Tournament T-21st (Low Amateur) 2018 Masters Tournament T-38th 2019 Masters Tournament T-29th 2020 Masters Tournament T-34th 2021 Masters Tournament T-46th 2022 Masters Tournament Missed Cut 2023 Masters Tournament Missed Cut 2024 Masters Tournament T-6th

That career-best T6 finish for DeChambeau at the 2024 Masters Tournament was also the first Top 10 finish at Augusta National in his career. In fact, up until that triumph, his best finish at The Masters came back in 2016 when he was an amateur, finishing tied for 21st and earning recognition as the low amateur for the tournament.

One thing that stands out with his 2024 finish, though, is that DeChambeau has simply leveled up as a major championship golfer. Combined with his power, there is a good chance that, at just 31 years old, his best days at The Masters are still in front of him.

Bryson DeChambeau major championship wins, history

While DeChambeau doesn't have a win at The Masters, he is a two-time major champion with two victories at the U.S. Open in his career. The first came in 2020 at Winged Foot when he simply overpowered the golf course throughout the week, specifically in the final round, to blow away Matthew Wolff and the field.

He then followed that up with his triumphant 2024 U.S. Open win at Pinehurst, going down to the wire with Rory McIlroy and taking advantage of the Northern Irishman's putting mistakes by not making any of his own and capturing his second major championship crown. While he did miss the cut at The Open Championship late in 2024, it was his best year overall in majors, finishing inside the Top 6 at The Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Here's a look at DeChambeau's best finishes in ever major as well.

Major Championship Bryson DeChambeau Best Finish (Year) The Masters T-6th (2024) PGA Championship 2nd (2024) U.S. Open Win (Twice, 2020 and 2024) The Open Championship T-8th (2022)

What's interesting is that DeChambeau's overall best finishes at a single major have come at the PGA Championship as he has a runner-up and two T4 finishes in that tournament. At the U.S. Open, his two victories are actually his only finishes inside the Top 10 in 10 total tries. He'll probably take that and the hardware that comes with that, however.

How many career wins overall does Bryson DeChambeau have?

Overall, Bryson DeChambeau has 13 career wins to his credit, including the U.S. Open victories. He won nine times on the PGA Tour in his career and once on the Web.com/Korn Ferry Tour before getting on the PGA Tour. Additionally, he also captured one DP World/European Tour victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic as well.

DeChambeau also won twice on LIV Golf since joining the break-off tour, firing a final-round 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023 and winning LIV Golf Chicago a month-and-a-half later in September 2023.