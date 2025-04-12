What The Masters winner gets: Green jacket, lifetime invitation and more perks explained

Winning The Masters Tournament is one of the most rewarding things for a couple reasons. For one, it’s one of golf’s most storied tournaments that brings royalty along with celebrity status with it.

But on the course itself, nothing feels better than having the previous champion dress you in the Masters green jacket. With the green jacket and a Masters Tournament win comes a whole of perks. A lot more than you realized.

Of course the green jacket and the lifetime invitation to Augusta National Golf Club are the most noteworthy, but what are the other advantages to winning The Masters Tournament? There’s a lot more than you realized.

What’s at stake for winning The Masters? From the Champions dinner to a lifetime invite to the tournament, here are the 15 perks of winning the green jacket

According to Jamie Kennedy's X platform account, there are 15 different perks to winning The Masters. Here's all the rewards you receive for winning one of golf's most storied tournaments.

1. Green Jacket: The most notable award for the winner each year. The previous champion will place the green jacket on the new champion.

2. Honorary Membership: If you win The Masters, with the green jacket comes honorary membership to Augusta National Golf Club. This allows you to play the course any time you want and invite guests.

3. Lifetime invite to The Masters: Once you win the Masters Tournament once, you get the special invite each year until you decide to retire from the tournament altogether.

4. 5-year exemption to all majors: Once you win The Masters, you automatically get qualified to every major golf tournament for the next five years.

5. 5-year PGA Tour exemption: Along with exemptions to the four major tournaments for five years, you also get a five-year tour exemption as well.

6. Replica Masters trophy: The main Masters trophy stays year-round at Augusta National Golf Club, but you do get a replica trophy to take with you, which is less than half the size of the real trophy.

7. Your name engraved on the Masters trophy: Once you win The Masters, your name gets engraved on the official trophy next to every other winner of the tournament.

8. A gold medal: Before the green jacket was an award, winners of The Masters received a gold medal.

9. A gold locket: This is meant to go to the wife of the winner and isn’t given to the winner until the champions dinner before the next Masters Tournament. The locket opens three ways and has a silhouette of the clubhouse on it as well.

10. A locker in the champions locker room: With over 70 winners of the tournament, not everyone gets a locker, most of the champions have to share one.

11. Access to the champions-only practice range: In addition to the main tournament practice facility, winners of The Masters get access to a champions-only range.

12. Invite to the champions dinner: The champions dinner takes place on the Tuesday night before The Masters tournament begins and the reigning champion chooses the entire menu. Only the champions are invited to the annual dinner.

13. Special tee time the week of The Masters: The Sunday before The Masters, the reigning champion gets a special tee time with anyone of their choosing to kickoff Master week.

14. Points toward OWGR and FedEx Cup: Each time you win The Masters, you get 100 points toward your Official World Golf Ranking and 750 points toward the FedEx Cup.

15. A lot of money: In 2024, the total purse was $20 million with Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 winner, taking home $3.6 million.