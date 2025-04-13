How much does a membership at Augusta National cost? Greens fees, how to join and more

Once a year, Augusta National Golf Club opens its gates to the public and allows golf fans from around the world the opportunity to soak up one of the most spectacular spaces in sports. But The Masters only lasts for a few days; what about the 51 other weeks?

Befitting one of the most hallowed grounds in golf, a place that makes you drop off your cell phone just to set foot on its grounds, Augusta remains shrouded in mystery. But here's everything to know about how membership works, and what it's like to belong to this exclusive fraternity.

How much does a membership at Augusta National cost?

Not as much as you'd think, actually. It's all relative, but membership at Augusta National is estimated at something below other clubs of its stature. Again, the best we can do is guess, but the membership fee is thought to be in the $40,000 range — with yearly dues in the five figures.

There are other costs involved, like guest fees, and obviously the overwhelmingly majority of Americans don't have $40,000 laying around. But Augusta is courting the elite of the elite, and other exclusive clubs like this can run upwards of $1 million to get in. Of course, what Augusta might lack in price tag, it more than makes up for in exclusivity.

How do you become a member of Augusta National?

There are only around 300 people who count themselves members of Augusta National. In fact, there is no application process. You can only get in by being invited to join — if you ever ask, your chances reportedly plummet — and once that invitation is extended you still have to survive a famously rigorous vetting process.

If you do manage to get in, you can count yourself among the likes of Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Condoleezza Rice, not to mention countless CEOs and executives. You also now have access to arguably the most famous golf course in the world, access that is strictly limited otherwise.

How can you play a round at Augusta National?

Not very easily. There are no greens fees at Augusta; you can only play a round by being a member, being the guest of a member, working as a caddie or, you know, qualifying for The Masters.

In addition to The Masters and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, there are four main members-only events throughout the course of the year: The Opening Party in October, the Governors Party in November, the Jamboree in late March and the Closing Party in May. The course's season runs from October through May, with an obvious break in April for The Masters.

On the final day of May, just before the course closes for the summer, the caddies of Augusta get to play all day for free. So if you can't find your way in as a member, that's always an option.