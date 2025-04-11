How much is a Masters ticket? Passes becoming even more impossible to acquire

Attending The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is at or near the top of just about every golf fan's personal bucket list. The tradition, the pageantry, the pimiento cheese sandwiches — there's simply nothing quite like it, not just in golf but in all of American sport.

Of course, while everybody wants to go, only a select few will actually be able to every year. Augusta National's annual lottery routinely faces sky-high demand, forcing most fans to turn to the exorbitant secondary market if they want to get their hands on a ticket. And based on recent developments, even that might be getting more difficult.

What does it take to actually attend The Masters in 2025? Let's take a look at every aspect, from how much tickets usually cost (both via the lottery and the secondary market) to changes Augusta may have in store that could make life tougher for the average fan.

Masters ticket prices: Typical cost, how lottery works

Surprisingly enough, ticket prices for The Masters are pretty reasonable ... that is, so long as you manage to win one from Augusta National's lottery. ANGC offers a three-week application window, from June 1-20 for next year's tournament. Your odds of winning are less than one percent, but if you do manage to be among the lucky few, you can purchase tickets for just $140 apiece.

That's a downright steal, considering that the cheapest tickets on the secondary market will usually run you north of $1,400. Here's what secondary prices looked like in 2024:

Ticket Day(s) Cheapest Ticket Most Expensive Ticket Thursday, April 11 (Round 1) $1,514 $2,141 Friday, April 12 (Round 2) $2,274 $3,760 Saturday, April 13 (Round 3) $1,705 $2,209 Sunday, April 14 (Round 4) $1,470 $1,812 4-Day Pass $8,749 $10,061

Despite those sky-high prices, The Masters' secondary market has historically run very hot, with fans doing whatever it takes to get their hands on a ticket. This year, though, we've seen a significant shift, as Augusta National tries to get things under control.

The Masters tickets: Augusta crackdown could cause even more chaos

Ahead of Friday's second round, there were scarcely any single-day tickets available on the secondary market. And that was pretty much by design: Per sports business reporter Darren Rovell, ANGC is taking steps to "professionalize" their ticket process moving forward, doing whatever it takes to bring secondary sales in-house rather than relying on the Wild West.

Augusta National is not only cracking down, but its top execs are ready to professionalize ticket sales for the first time. Told it will start next year. https://t.co/jZfSi9h3cp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 11, 2025

Which sounds logical enough: Augusta obviously wants to curtail the sort of fraud and deception that can pop up in an unregulated market. But it also runs the risk of making it much, much harder for ordinary fans who aren't lucky enough to have won that year's lottery to attend. Rather than reaching whatever side deals the market will bear, people looking to sell tickets would instead have to go through Augusta, and tack on relevant fees that would be passed on to prospective buyers.

The Masters will remain among the most sought-after sporting events in the country, no matter what the ticket process looks like moving forward. But it was already nearly impossible to get your hands on a ticket for a remotely reasonable price, and this could pour a can of gasoline onto that particular fire.