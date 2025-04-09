How much does average Masters merch haul cost? Good thing concessions are cheap

If you're a golf fan, especially one who's gone to watch The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, having some piece of Masters merch in your wardrobe or in your house is a must. Whether it's a polo, a quarter-zip, a hat or even the famed garden gnome. However, TikTok and other social media users have probably noticed over the past few years that showing off your "Masters merch haul" has become an actual trend — sometimes before Masters week is even here.

While many Masters patrons in attendance for the practice rounds or the tournament certainly take a good chunk out of their bank account while they're on the grounds, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is also the week before. And we've seen some attendees there ultimately get first dibs on that sweet, sweet merch from The Masters and stock up on it. That's how 2025 Masters merch hauls have already been popping up on TikTok.

One thing that stands out about these viral(-ish) Masters merch hauls that we see on social media, however, is that it's a ton of stuff. And it's impossible not to wonder how much all of that cost? It has to be in the thousands of dollars in many of the cases that you'll seen on these platforms. In fact, some PGA Tour players all but confirmed that in a piece for Golf Week. While some players don't touch the merchandise shop, others spent anywhere from $1,000-$5,000 by their estimation on merch. Fans who aren't playing have surely done the same, if not worse.

But what's the average merch haul at The Masters going to run you? Let's dive into some of the numbers.

How much money does The Masters merch haul in during the tournament?

Following the 2022 Masters Tournament, Forbes reported the revenue that Augusta National brings in and merchandise is their biggest source of revenue by a wide margin. Augusta reportedly brought in $69 million in merchandise during the 2022 tournament, a figure that has likely only grown since then given the fact that some of the individual prices of items have gone up. Furthermore, when broken down, that means The Masters merch is generating roughly $1 million per hour during the week of the tournament.

Beyond that, to show how lucrative the Masters merch market actually is, the second-highest revenue generator at Augusta is the badges (or tickets) for patrons to attend, which generates roughly $40 million — or, you know, nearly $30 million less than what they bring in through merchandise. That's wild.

How much does an average Masters merch haul cost?

It takes quite a lot of spending to get to $69 million in merchandise revenue, but how much is the average patron spending on their Masters haul? Business Insider broke it down using a 40,000-people-per-day estimate for attendance. When you do all of that math, it breaks down to the average Masters attendee spending $246 on their Masters merchandise haul. What's wild to consider in that is that there are multiple factors that likely make that number even higher.

There's actually a good chance that not every fan who attends The Masters is spending at all on merchandise. There were reports in recent years that the merchandise shop closed on Friday of the tournament week because they were essentially out of inventory. On top of that, the simple fact that not every patron on the grounds at Augusta is necessarily buying either. When you take those factors into account, the average price of a Masters merch haul likely climbs to well over $500 among golf fans who actually visit the merch shop.

What are the prices of individual Masters merchandise items?

The high cost of a Masters merch haul largely comes from the volume of items being bought. Hats and t-shirts only run patrons about $30-50 apiece while the famed garden gnome, if you're lucky enough to get there in time to buy one, only costs $49.50. Things like quarter-zips and other higher-end items from Peter Millar and other companies will still only cost about $90-$130. All of that is pretty reasonable, all things considered. Even commemorative items like glassware will only run you $18 for a set of two glasses.

On the secondary market, be that Ebay or other sites that exclusively second-hand sell Masters merch, the prices explode. The aforementioned gnome that retails in the shop on site for just $49.50 balloons to more than $600 in some places. Hats and t-shirts also sell at more than two times the price than on site. So if you're going to get Masters merch, doing so on site (or having a friend on site) do so is the much more prudent move.

You'd starve if The Masters concessions weren't a steal

When just the average person is spending $246 per person, that's not going to leave a ton of money left over to eat at most concessions stands at sporting events. Can you imagine dropping even $500, not too far above the average, on merch and then having to go pay another $30 for a beer and a hot dog like you would at many MLB and NFL stadiums? That'd be a tough pill to swall.

The Masters concessions are famously against that. Beers and alcoholic beverages are the most expensive item on the menu at just $6 while a famous pimento cheese or egg salad sandwich will only cost you $3. Let's not forget southern staples like a BBQ sandwich ($3), fresh brewed iced tea ($2) or the world-famous and Augusta-made Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich ($3). After dropping a high-schooler's paycheck on merch, it's a blessing to be able to get some sustenance for under $20 with change to spare.