Over the past couple of years, The Masters has unfortunately fallen victim to weather delays or at least the strong effects of weather at Augusta National Golf Club. In 2023, en route to Jon Rahm's victory, consistent rains forced both the second and third rounds of The Masters to be suspended multiple times and for both the conclusion of the third round and the final round to be played on Sunday.

Then, to start the road to Scottie Scheffler's second win at The Masters in three years, the first round was actually delayed three hours due to inclement weather. While that was the only delay in play that we saw throughout the week, the wind absolutely wreaked havoc throughout the tournament and allowed Scheffler to heavily separate himself from the rest of the field over four rounds.

Put simply, The Masters weather has been a factor for the past couple of years. So heading into the 2025 tournament, fans are rightly wondering if that will again be the case, especially after Monday's practice round was suspended before Noon ET and then patrons were asked to not return for the rest of the round (Don't worry, they were offered refunds and first options at next year's Monday tickets).

Augusta was certainly wet on Monday after some heavy rains but what will the weather for the 2025 Masters Tournament look like? Let's take a look at what's forecasted for the week, going day-by-day and round-by-round.

The Masters weather forecast for 2025 tournament

Thursday forecast for the first round

Thursday is expected to start out sunny to begin the first round but clouds are expected to creep into the area as they day goes on. The good news for patrons, fans at home and the players is that rain is not expected to play a factor to begin The Masters, though wind could be a factor in this as well. By the end of the day, there could be gusts up to 21 mph at Augusta National, which could make things somewhat difficult for the afternoon wave, but also not unbearable with consistent winds not topping 10 mph. The high is expected to be 75 degrees.

Friday forecast for the second round

Unfortunately, those Thursday clouds portend some Friday rain showers. Accuweather lists Augusta National has having an 84 percent chance of rain throughout the second round. However, it's worth noting that we could still avoid any stoppages of play as there is only a 17 percent chance of thunderstorms and the rain is expected to come in sporadic showers, not in one constant torrential downpour. The winds will also pick up a little, but sustained winds are only expected around 9 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph. Temperatures, however, will stay just fine with a high of 70 for Friday.

Saturday forecast for the third round

After Friday's rain, we're set up for a beautiful weekend that starts with Saturday's third round. It could be a real moving day indeed. With the day before's rain possibly softening things up at least marginally, we get a sunny day (with some but minimal cloud cover) with no forecasted chance of rain and winds that will only reach 18 mph gusts and 7 mph sustained winds. That sets up for a calm day when players can attack and try to make their moves up the leaderboard.

Sunday forecast for the final round

If you thought Saturday sounded nice, Sunday sounds like it could be a dream. The winds will die down even more to only 6/15 mph sustained/gust forecasts there and the temperature will climb back up to 71 degrees on a day that is forecasted to have plenty of sunshine and no rain even in the area. If you're looking for a picturesque and potentially drama-filled final round, these are The Masters conditions that you're looking for.

Hurricane Helene's effect on The Masters and Augusta National

One weather-related thing to note, though, is that there are changes to Augusta National that resulted from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in the fall. The damages aren't substantial and there are more holes than this that saw some changes as a result, but the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes are where it is most obvious to seasoned viewers of The Masters as many of the trees have been taken down or, in some cases according to boots on the ground, are being held up by cables as they try to re-root them and not lose the landscape.