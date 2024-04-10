How much do The Masters tickets cost? Price to attend Augusta in 2024
Watching The Masters at Augusta National is far from a cheap bucket-list experience.
Stepping foot on the grounds at Augusta National Golf Club is a bucket-list experience for any golf fan. The history, the greatness, the major championship on the line, and even the cost-friendly concessions for The Masters all make attending the tournament a true experience of a lifetime.
But the thing about attending The Masters is that it's not cheap, particularly if you are trying to attend in a year when Tiger Woods is playing. Augusta National Golf Club faces high demand annually for their ticket lottery (which is actually priced quite reasonably) but the lottery system then often causes the secondary market tickets to skyrocket in cost.
So how much are The Masters tickets for the 2024 tournament? Let's take a look at every aspect, from the secondary market to the actual price from Augusta National if you were ever lucky enough to win the ticket lottery.
The Masters tickets: Cheapest and most expensive tickets for Augusta
We'll take a quick look at The Masters ticket prices for each day with the cheapest and the most expensive tickets available on SeatGeek, as well as the same formula for 4-day passes to Augusta National for the tournament.
Ticket Day(s)
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
Thursday, April 11 (Round 1)
$1,514
$2,141
Friday, April 12 (Round 2)
$2,274
$3,760
Saturday, April 13 (Round 3)
$1,705
$2,209
Sunday, April 14 (Round 4)
$1,470
$1,812
4-Day Pass
$8,749
$10,061
Particularly with some sketchy weather looming for Thursday's first round, it's no surprise that the second round on Friday has the most expensive ticket prices. Not only could there be more than 18 holes played for several groupings that day, but the cut will not have happened yet, meaning that patrons would be able to see every golfer in the field.
Even with that, though, Sunday's final round having the cheapest ticket prices for the week at The Masters offers patrons the chance to see history be made, a Green Jacket awarded, and a lot of stuff that could be well worth that price.
Masters ticket prices from Augusta: Cost, how the lottery works
As mentioned, if you win the ticket lottery from Augusta National Golf Club, it can substantially reduce the cost of attending. Daily tournament tickets for The Masters if awarded and purchased through ANGC are only $140 apiece. That's more than $1,000 less than you would pay on the secondary market, which is just wild to consider.
How do you get in the lottery? Entrants are open to apply for next year's Masters Tournament on Masters.com from June 1-20, 2024. The winners of the lottery among thousands upon thousands of applications can then pay for their tickets and get rolling.