Tiger Woods Thursday tee time, grouping at The Masters: When does Tiger play?
Find out when you can watch Tiger Woods play on Thursday
Tiger Woods is the needle for golf. We've heard it a million times, but it doesn't remove the truth in the statement. And though it's a truth that travels worldwide, it's never felt more keenly than the one trip per year to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters.
Of course, Woods is a five-time champion at The Masters, last winning miraculously in 2019, and holds record after record at Augusta National. He's the youngest champion ever, the scoring record-holder for the tournament (the November Masters not withstanding), and non-hyperbolically a godlike figure around the hallowed grounds.
And Tiger is back for The Masters 2024 with buzz from golf fans everywhere ready to watch him. So find out when you can watch Tiger Woods start his tournament on Thursday.
When does Tiger Woods play at The Masters on Thursday?
Update: Tiger Woods will now tee off at 3:54 p.m. ET after a 2.5-hour weather delay early on Thursday at The Masters. That could put Tiger in a bit of a pickle with his health, to be sure. It's almost certain he won't get his full round in on Thursday and will have to be right out on the course on Friday morning to play 20+ holes in order to complete his first round and then his second round. We will see how that works out for him.
Original Post: Tiger Woods will tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET on Thursday for the first round of The Masters. It should be noted that there is inclement weather in the forecast for Augusta National Golf Club early on Thursday. If the rain and thunderstorms are as torrential as some are projecting, that could push Woods' tee time for the opening round back a bit. We will keep you updated with any developments regarding the weather.
Tiger Woods grouping for The Masters on Thursday, Round 1
For Thursday and Friday, Tiger Woods will be paired with Jason Day and Max Homa at The Masters. Woods has seen some big names alongside him in recent years, and this is no exception. It's also a cool full-circle type of moment as Homa has freely admitted over the years to being a massive Tiger fan. So his getting to play alongside Woods at Augusta National has to be something of a dream come true.
Tiger Woods Round 1 scores at The Masters
Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' scoring in the first round of The Masters throughout his career.
Year
Tiger Woods Round 1 Score
Tournament Finishing Position
1995 (as amateur)
72
T41 (Low Amateur)
1996 (as amateur)
75
Missed Cut
1997
70
Win
1998
71
T8
1999
72
T18
2000
75
5th
2001
70
Win
2002
70
Win
2003
76
T15
2004
75
T22
2005
74
Win
2006
72
T3
2007
73
T2
2008
72
2nd
2009
70
T6
2010
68
T4
2011
71
T4
2012
72
T40
2013
70
T4
2015
73
T17
2018
73
T32
2019
70
Win
2020
68
T38
2022
71
47th
2023
74
WD
There are a lot of interesting aspects of Tiger's first-round scoring at Augusta. First, it's wild that his highest first-round score (76) came in 2003 when he was entering the tournament after winning back-to-back Green Jackets. Moreover, his best first-round scores (68 in 2010 and 2020) did not result in wins and actually resulted in a T38 in the November Masters of 2020.
But perhaps the most fascinating part: In four of Tiger Woods' wins at The Masters, he shot a 2-under 70 in the first round at Augusta National. Moreover, the two other times that he shot 70 in the first round, he finished T4 and T6. So it's safe to say that's a pretty damn good number for Tiger to start with at this tournament.