The Masters DFS picks 2024: Best DraftKings PGA lineup for Augusta National
Fire up your PGA DFS apps and get ready, because The Masters is here. It's a singular week of the year that captures the imagination and wonder of the golfing world. But for those of us who love to dabble in DFS games on DraftKings, it's an equally fun time to try and map out our winning lineup.
Ball striking, a steady short game, and course history are almost always the biggest factors at The Masters. And that's what we obviously will be trying to factor into our DFS picks on DraftKings. However, the other unique aspect every year when we come to The Masters is the small field. With only 89 players teeing it up, there is a shallow pool, so finding value is that much more difficult but simultaneously crucial.
Where does that leave us? Still with 89 players at The Masters to dive into. But we're here, so let's give our best plays and biggest fades from every pricing tier before we build a DraftKings PGA DFS lineup to take into the week at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters DFS picks: Top plays for DraftKings lineups
10K Range: Rory McIlroy ($10,800) - This definitely isn't the time to fade Scottie Scheffler, but the favorite isn't my pick to win this week... that's Rory McIlroy. Yes, I know all of the scar tissue will weigh him down and all the reasons why he won't win. But his driver remains among the best in the world. His approach play spiked to gain 7.5 strokes last week. His putter has been solid. He seems relaxed and dialed simultaneously. I'm planting my flag (again) and riding this to the end with Rory. Also Consider: Scottie Scheffler ($12,100), Brooks Koepka ($10,200)
9K Range: Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000) - Let's set ourselves for immense disappointment this week because it feels like everyone in the golf world is on Hideki Matsuyama at The Masters. Here's the thing, though: They should be. Hideki has the complete profile. He's Top 25 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Top 10 on approach, first in around the green, and gaining slightly with the putter over his last 20 rounds. Oh yeah, he's also obviously a past champ with a great record here. It makes all the sense in the world, but his ownership number does mean exercising some caution. Also Consider: Xander Schauffele ($9,900), Joaquin Niemann ($9,600), Will Zalatoris ($9,200)
8K Range: Shane Lowry ($8,000) - Full disclosure, the 8K range isn't for me this week. But you absolutely have to love Shane Lowry's underrated record at Augusta National at the bottom of the tier. In the last three years, he has a solo third and no finish worse than T21. The Irishman has also been dialed in 2024, gaining 2.13 strokes tee-to-green over his last 12 rounds, fifth-best in the field. The putter is a bit cold, which is a concern, but the value should be obvious. Also Consider: Tony Finau ($8,600), Cameron Young ($8,500), Bryson DeChambeau ($8,200)
7K Range: Russell Henley ($7,200) - This was truthfully the hardest range to find a top play. It's an extremely valuable and rich 7K group this week, but Russell Henley stands out at the top. Though he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS his other two starts coming in at the API and Valero resulted in T4 and solo fourth, respectively. His putting has been some of the best of his career in 2024 but his approach play has come back to form, gaining 0.67 strokes there over his last 10 rounds. He also finished T4 at last year's Masters and is primed for another great showing. Also Consider: Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,900), Sahith Theegala ($7,700), Patrick Reed ($7,400), Akshay Bhatia ($7,200), Si Woo Kim ($7,100)
6K Range: Sergio Garcia ($6,800) - Last week Sergio Garcia put a new putter in the bag for LIV Miami. He proceeded to gain nearly 5.0 strokes on the greens and lost in a playoff. Now, he's back at Augusta National and the form looks quite enticing. He's gained at least 4.5 strokes ball striking in three of five events this season, and if that marries with a positive putter change, watch out. There's some risk, but the upside is abundantly clear. Also Consider: Chris Kirk ($6,900), Erik van Rooyen ($6,600), Taylor Moore ($6,400)
The Masters DFS picks: Top fades for DraftKings lineups
10K Range: Jon Rahm ($11,200) - What have we seen from Jon Rahm since he left for LIV Golf? Frankly, it's not been a lot. He has been good, not great on his new tour and one of the big aspects of his struggles -- said in relation to his top form and not to the rest of golf -- has been approach play that simply isn't as dialed as we saw a year ago coming in. On top of that, his pre-tournament press conference simply gave off bad vibes. At the top of the slate, we can't be riding with that.
9K Range: Patrick Cantlay ($9,400) - Even if Patrick Cantlay has slightly improved his major performance (not substantially, still), his recent record at Augusta National combined with his recent form has me staying away from him. Cantlay is losing nearly a full stroke on approach over his last 12 rounds, in addition to around the green. He also has just one Top 20 at Augusta in his last three starts here. When you combine all that, it's not someone who should be invested in this week.
8K Range: Collin Morikawa ($8,400) - The track record for Collin Morikawa at The Masters is much better than you probably remember, but his form right now is exponentially worse than we're used to at the same time. Over the last 12 rounds (a run that includes three finishes outside the Top 40), Morikawa is losing 0.58 strokes on approach and 0.94 strokes with the putter. That's a terrible recipe for him having success, which means I don't see that coming this week in the year's first major.
7K Range: Jason Day ($7,700) - Especially with Sahith Theegala at the same price, I don't know how you can be comfortable adding Jason Day to a lineup this week. Day has lost a full stroke on approach over the last 12 rounds. While his short game has mitigated that, that's too egregious for him to find success again at The Masters. On top of that, let's not forget he has a missed cut and T39 in his last two starts in this event. That's just not my cup of tea.
The Masters DFS lineup: Best build for DraftKings
Player
DraftKings Price
Rory McIlroy
$10,800
Brooks Koepka
$10,200
Sahith Theegala
$7,700
Russell Henley
$7,200
Si Woo Kim
$7,100
Sergio Garcia
$6,800
Salary Remaining:
$200
Very stars and scrubs with the lineup build, which leaves us with Brooks Koepka, Sahith Theegala and Si Woo Kim to discuss. Starting at the top with Koepka, he was obviously in contention last year, but the truth is that he's just a major killer. While his form on LIV Golf hasn't looked ideal, that was a similar case last year. Ultimately, I can't look away from his track record and what he can get done.
Now, down in the 7K range, Sahith Theegala finished T9 at The Masters as a debutante last year and it's not hard to see why. His length, approach play, and hot putter all fit well, but even more than that is his creativity, a requirement to win at Augusta National. That finally leaves Si Woo Kim, who's been a Top 6 ball-striker and tee-to-green player this year. His putter can always betray him, but the way he's hitting it raises his floor tremendously.