How much money does The Masters winner earn? Purse hits record $21 million in 2025

The winner of The Masters obviously gets a ton of perks, not the least of which are the illustrious Green Jacket and a lifetime exemption into the first major championship of the golf season. We all know, however, that they're also playing for a ton of prize money. And as Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley and the club announced on Saturday, they're playing for a record purse and prize money this year.

The Masters will have a record-high $21 million purse for the 2025 tournament, up from the then-record $20 million that we saw in 2024. As we've seen purses in golf, particular in majors, in LIV Golf, and in PGA Tour signature events, rise to unprecedented levels, Augusta National and the Masters Tournament are falling in line.

With the record purse, though, how much money does The Masters winner get? Let's take a look at how the prize money will break down for the 2025 victor and even a bit further down the leaderboard.

How much money does The Masters winner earn in 2025?

The winner of The Masters 2025 will receive a record $4.2 million in addition to the coveted Green Jacket. It's the most money that the winner of golf's first major on the calendar annually will have ever received. In 2024, Scottie Scheffler received $3.6 million for his victory, which was actually up even then when Jon Rahm received $3.24 million for his Masters win back in 2023.

With the split between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, we've seen purses around the world skyrocket, but especially so in the major championships. The Masters is following suit as the amount of prize money available for the players continues to rise year after year.

The Masters purse and Top 10 payout distribution sets records

We know the winner is getting record prize money this year at The Masters, but that also means everyone else is getting more of a payout as well. So let's take a look at the Top 10 and how much their paycheck will be for the week at Augusta.

Finishing Position Masters Prize Money Winner $4.2 million 2nd $2.268 million 3rd $1.428 million 4th $1.008 million 5th $840,000 6th $756,000 7th $703,500 8th $651,000 9th $609,000 10th $567,000

The increase in the overall purse size leaves The Masters leaderboard with a ton of money on the line, even if they aren't getting a Green Jacket to go with it. Going back to 2024 again and the payouts there, only the Top 3 on the leaderboard cleared seven figures in terms of a payout. That has now increased to the Top 4 finishers at Augusta getting that.

Perhaps even more incredible than that is that everyone in the Top 11 on the leaderboard will receive at least $500,000 in prize money at The Masters. That's crazy money but, for someone to withstand one of the sternest tests that professional golf has to offer, that payout is well earned.

What's more, with the purse size increasing $2 million from 2023 to 2024 and now $1 million from 2024 to 2025, we can only expect that Ridley and Augusta National will continue to set new records for prize money moving forward into the future of this major championship.