The Masters payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
Full breakdown of The Masters purse in 2024 with payouts and prize money by finishing position.
Winning The Masters is truly a historic achievement. Obviously, one goes down as a major champion and gets the Green Jacket that comes with it. And Masters winners, even if they are deemed a fluke thereafter or in the annuls of history, can't have that taken away from them. Even with all of that, though, we can't forget about the prize money on the line from The Masters purse.
Augusta National Golf Club, led by chairman Fred Ridley, sets The Masters purse every year during the tournament. Over the past couple of years, it has increased dramatically overall and with the winner's share going up substantially as well. And that was no different for the 2024 tournament either.
So what does The Masters purse look like in 2024? We're breaking it all down, including full payouts and prize money for every finishing position this week at Augusta National.
The Masters purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of The Masters 2024 will receive a record-setting $3.6 million along with the coveted Green Jacket this week. That is the most prize money ever for the winner at Augusta National and $360,000 more than we saw handed out to the champion, Jon Rahm, in 2023. The purse is also at a record-high with a total of $20 million being handed out among the 60 players to make the cut at the first major championship of the year.
The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a full breakdown of The Masters payout from the $20 million purse for the Top 50 finishers. Professionals who finish between No. 51-60 will receive $49,200 and decreasing amounts based on scores. Neal Shipley, the low amateur, is the only player in that range who won't receive that payout. Now, onto the prize money breakdown.
Finishing Position
The Masters Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$224,000
23rd
$208,000
24th
$192,000
25th
$176,000
26th
$160,000
27th
$154,000
28th
$148,000
29th
$142,000
30th
$136,000
31st
$130,000
32nd
$124,000
33rd
$118,000
34th
$113,000
35th
$108,000
36th
$103,000
37th
$98,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$54,800
49th
$52,000
50th
$50,400
Every player in the Top 50 will receive at least $50,400 in prize money, which is one advantage for The Masters purse being split among a limited field. Higher up on the leaderboard, every player in the Top 11 receives at least $500,000. Perhaps even crazier is the fact that the runner-up of The Masters this year will receive $2.16 million, which is more than we saw the winner take home in 2015-21 for more recent iterations of the tournament. The influx of prize money at Augusta National is truly staggering in 2024.
The Masters purse, winner's payout from the last 5 years
Thinking about the increase in purse that we've seen at The Masters, let's take a look at how the purse has increased over the last five years.
The Masters Year
Total Purse
Winner's Prize Money
2024
$20 million
$3.6 million
2023
$18 million
$3.24 million
2022
$15 million
$2.7 million
2021
$11.5 million
$2.07 million
2020
$11.5 million
$2.07 million
It's truly wild to see how exponentially The Masters purse has grown just over this short span, nearly doubling from 2021 to 2024 and the winner's payout increasing by more than $1.5 million. And while the prize money is certainly always a factor, the immortality of donning a Green Jacket and going down as a major champions still might be worth more.