Fansided

The Masters payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

Full breakdown of The Masters purse in 2024 with payouts and prize money by finishing position.

By Cody Williams

The Masters
The Masters / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Winning The Masters is truly a historic achievement. Obviously, one goes down as a major champion and gets the Green Jacket that comes with it. And Masters winners, even if they are deemed a fluke thereafter or in the annuls of history, can't have that taken away from them. Even with all of that, though, we can't forget about the prize money on the line from The Masters purse.

Augusta National Golf Club, led by chairman Fred Ridley, sets The Masters purse every year during the tournament. Over the past couple of years, it has increased dramatically overall and with the winner's share going up substantially as well. And that was no different for the 2024 tournament either.

So what does The Masters purse look like in 2024? We're breaking it all down, including full payouts and prize money for every finishing position this week at Augusta National.

The Masters purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of The Masters 2024 will receive a record-setting $3.6 million along with the coveted Green Jacket this week. That is the most prize money ever for the winner at Augusta National and $360,000 more than we saw handed out to the champion, Jon Rahm, in 2023. The purse is also at a record-high with a total of $20 million being handed out among the 60 players to make the cut at the first major championship of the year.

The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a full breakdown of The Masters payout from the $20 million purse for the Top 50 finishers. Professionals who finish between No. 51-60 will receive $49,200 and decreasing amounts based on scores. Neal Shipley, the low amateur, is the only player in that range who won't receive that payout. Now, onto the prize money breakdown.

Finishing Position

The Masters Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$224,000

23rd

$208,000

24th

$192,000

25th

$176,000

26th

$160,000

27th

$154,000

28th

$148,000

29th

$142,000

30th

$136,000

31st

$130,000

32nd

$124,000

33rd

$118,000

34th

$113,000

35th

$108,000

36th

$103,000

37th

$98,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$54,800

49th

$52,000

50th

$50,400

Every player in the Top 50 will receive at least $50,400 in prize money, which is one advantage for The Masters purse being split among a limited field. Higher up on the leaderboard, every player in the Top 11 receives at least $500,000. Perhaps even crazier is the fact that the runner-up of The Masters this year will receive $2.16 million, which is more than we saw the winner take home in 2015-21 for more recent iterations of the tournament. The influx of prize money at Augusta National is truly staggering in 2024.

The Masters purse, winner's payout from the last 5 years

Thinking about the increase in purse that we've seen at The Masters, let's take a look at how the purse has increased over the last five years.

The Masters Year

Total Purse

Winner's Prize Money

2024

$20 million

$3.6 million

2023

$18 million

$3.24 million

2022

$15 million

$2.7 million

2021

$11.5 million

$2.07 million

2020

$11.5 million

$2.07 million

It's truly wild to see how exponentially The Masters purse has grown just over this short span, nearly doubling from 2021 to 2024 and the winner's payout increasing by more than $1.5 million. And while the prize money is certainly always a factor, the immortality of donning a Green Jacket and going down as a major champions still might be worth more.

feed

Home/The Masters