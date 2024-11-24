Baker Mayfield rushes to Daniel Jones defense vs Giants with mock celebration
By Mark Powell
It's been a long season for the New York Giants, but this week was a new low, even for Brian Daboll and Co. The Giants benched and then relegated Daniel Jones to the practice squad. Even that wasn't enough, however, as New York had Jones play safety at times and eventually placed him on waivers.
Frankly, the Giants final choice was their best one. A fresh start is ideal for both parties, as Jones can still contribute for a playoff team, even as a backup. Jones is expected to recieve plenty of interest from contenders around the league once he is a free agent.
The Lions, Vikings, 49ers and Ravens are just a few teams that could use his services. Quarterback play around the NFL is valued, and with 18 weeks on the schedule, having two proven passers on the roster is a must. Not every potential playoff team is lucky enough to have such talent at their disposal.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield mock Tommy DeVito after Daniel Jones humiliation
In the Giants first game without Jones starting, they looked even worse offensively. New York had just 46 yards of offense in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa got Mike Evans back this week and is still in search of a playoff spot in the NFC despite losing four straight games. A win this week would go a long way, and they got off to a flying start.
Baker Mayfield scored a rushing touchdown as the first half came to a close. When celebrating the score, Mayfield mocked DeVito's celebration, thus planting a flag in his dominant performance through 30 minutes of play.
Mayfield wasn't necessarily making a statement on Jones behalf with his celebration, but mocking DeVito did so unintentionally. Giants fans and Jones deserved better than what Daboll has on display this week.