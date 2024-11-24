NFL Rumors: Ranking 5 known Daniel Jones suitors based on his own wishlist items
By Mark Powell
The New York Giants parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones this week in painful fashion. First, Jones was benched, before eventually starting on the practice squad, swapping positions, and then ending up on waivers. It was an odd way for Brian Daboll to treat a team captain and player the Giants once thought was the future of the franchise. Nonetheless, New York will get what they wanted, which is a fresh start.
That's ideal for Jones as well. At this point, the Giants are a dysfunctional organization in need of a new head coach rather shortly. Jones was never going to be part of that future, as any new executive or head coach would want to bring in their own quarterback. That's just how the league works.
DJ wasn't made for New York. Few quarterbacks are, and Jones was able to parlay one successful season into a loaded contract extension. Unfortunately that also came with heightened expectations Jones couldn't live up to. Yet, that's not the end of his story. Jones has untapped potential, which is a valuable commodity around the NFL. For the rest of this season, Jones hopes to land on a contending team where he can learn and, quite possibly, receiving some playing time as a result.
Honorable mention: Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions
The Baltimore Ravens could always use some help behind Lamar Jackson. His playing style, while exciting, leaves him open to injury each and every week. Unfortunately for Baltimore, their current backup is Josh Johnson, something which could have prevented far earlier in the season. Jones would be an attractive commodity, but not a realistic one considering he wants playing time. All of that will go to Jackson.
The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, don't have much use for Jones. While Jordan Schultz claims they'll be interested, the Lions have a capable Jared Goff on a long-term deal behind center. Hendon Hooker isn't a bad backup, either, and wouldn't be a tremendous drop-off were Goff to go down. I don't see a path to playing time in the Motor City for Jones, something he wants from the jump.
3. Miami Dolphins could offer Daniel Jones what he wants, with a catch
The Miami Dolphins were embroiled in controversy earlier this season when Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion, thus putting his NFL future in jeopardy. Yet, despite the recommendation of pretty much anyone who watches Tua on a weekly basis, Tagovailoa feels comfortable enough in the pocket – and with advice from medical experts, mind you – to play again.
The Dolphins starting quarterback has looked remarkable since his return from injury in late October. Just last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tua had nearly 300 yards passing and three touchdown passes. The Dolphins are 4-6, and have plenty of work to do if they are to secure a playoff spot. For Jones, signing in Miami could mean putting roots down. As long as Tua is starting behind center, the Dolphins will need a capable backup. Jones is that, even if it means he doesn't get much more than a creative offensive package every now and then.
2. San Francisco 49ers are Daniel Jones best path to relevance
The 49ers cannot offer what Daniel Jones wants right now. Again, perhaps Kyle Shanahan will design an offensive package that takes Jones' athleticism into account – a wildcat of sorts alongside Deebo Samuel sounds enticing. With Brock Purdy firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback, the 49ers could use some depth behind him – Purdy is out this week against the Green Bay Packers, for example.
The one thing the 49ers do have is respect among other organizations in the NFL. They are the ultimate reference on a quarterback's resume. Look no further than former New York Jets draft bust Sam Darnold, who flamed out in the Meadowlands and then Carolina, where he received an immediate chance to start. Darnold was a true professional in San Francisco and learned from Shanahan in the quarterback room. From there, Darnold signed a one-year prove it deal with the Vikings and will likely get paid next offseason as a result.
The 49ers offer the best benefits of any contender. Jones just won't see the immediate payout he might elsewhere.
1. Minnesota Vikings could need a quarterback sooner than expected
As good as Darnold has looked at times this season, he's also still Sam Darnold. When the Vikings give him too much of the playbook to work with, Darnold can be a little shaky and turns the ball over far too often. Not to mention, the Vikings QB was injured in practice this past week, and while he will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, there are enough variables to this situation to entice Jones.
Jones only career playoff win came against Minnesota. The Giants won a Wild Card spot, came to Minneapolis and knocked off Kirk Cousins and the then-NFC North champions. It's astonishing how much can change aorund the NFL landscape in just a few short years.
The Vikings have what Jones needs to succeed – a stable running game, an obvious go-to receiver and an elite play-caller. Kevin O'Connell has proven he can develop young quarterbacks. Even if just for the remainder of the 2024 season, O'Connell is worth learning from.