3 Ravens most to blame for giving up AFC North to rival Steelers
By Mark Powell
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North clash. Baltimore can blame their result on many factors, but the truth remains that Jackson struggles against Pittsburgh. The offense could only manage 16 points. I was watching the entire time.
If I were a Ravens fans, I'd be furious. Baltimore is a better team than Pittsburgh. I don't think anyone is doubting that, assuming they watched the game. However, the Steelers are coached by Mike Tomlin, and he is used to making decent teams postseason contenders. In 2024, he has a playoff contender he can turn into a Super Bowl team.
The Ravens goal this season was to contend for the AFC crown. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0, meaning Baltimore is behind on their ultimate expectation. That is worth blaming...someone, especially now that the Ravens are more than a game back in their own division.
3. Justin Tucker needs to be better for the Ravens
Honestly, I never thought I'd be typing this sentence - Justin Tucker is a problem for the Ravens. He missed two field goals in the first half for Baltimore before righting the ship. That is six points the Ravens could've used back given the end result.
Nonetheless, Tucker is just a kicker. He has one job, and in a game against the Steelers – where the scoreline is always low – a simple mistake can make a different, let alone two. Tucker missed two field goals. He has made a habit of that this season. Considering how much the Ravens pay Tucker they ought to expect better.
Tucker has long been one of the strengths for the Ravens, and he made 57-of-59 against the Steelers prior to his effort on Sunday. This, truly, was something we had never seen before.
2. What were Derrick Henry and Isaiah Likely thinking?
Derrick Henry is the ultimate culprit in this scenario. Henry hadn't fumbled in over 200 carries. Yet, his did so against the Steelers in the Ravens most important game of the season. Isaiah Likely followed suit, providing Pittsburgh with ideal field position as well.
The Steelers and Ravens almost always play low-scoring games. There is little margin for error. Turning the ball over ought to come with shame, and Henry and Likely surely feel that. The Steelers defense deserves credit, as well, but if Baltimore wants to contend with the likes of Kansas City and Buffalo, they will run into the same issues. Clearly, they are not ready.
1. Lamar Jackson remains a mess against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against anyone but Pittsburgh. The Steelers are Jackson's kryptonite, and it's not all that close. Jackson is a dual-threat, MVP candidate QB. Unfortunately for him, the only head coach who knows how to defend him is in his division.
Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin know how to contain Jackson. It is not a perfect method, as Jackson still registered 207 passing yards and nearly 50 on the ground, that was not in a winning effort. Pittsburgh's defense excels in bend but don't break mode.
When factoring in Sunday's game, Jackson has a passer rating of 66.7 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh and Baltimore always highlight one another on the schedule. It's been that way for decades. Thus, Jackson's struggles have not gone unnoticed, especially by Steelers fans.