Barcelona player ratings: Lamine Yamal stars as Barca secure the La Liga title

Barcelona clinched the La Liga title with a 2-0 win over their city rivals, Espanyol. With just two more remaining matchdays in Spanish soccer's top flight, Barca are seven points clear of their nemesis Real Madrid.

Espanyol–Barcelona La Liga player ratings

Below, we're rating the Barca players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Wojciech Szczesny (GK): 7

Szczesny made a fine save to deny Javi Puado from giving Espanyol the lead. The goalkeeper was crucial in ensuring that Espanyol did not spoil the party.

Eric Garcia (RB): 6

Garcia was solid and disciplined, which allowed Lamine Yamal to work his magic going forward.

Ronald Araujo (CB): 5

As Barcelona's captain, Araujo should have done a better job at organising his defence at times. Although Barca did not concede, Espanyol were able to conjure up many chances. Due to injury, Pau Cubarsi replaced Araujo in the 51st minute.

Andreas Christensen (CB): 5

Christensen was drawn out of position on occasions. 18-year-old Hector Fort replaced Christensen late on.

Gerard Martin (LB): 4

Martin was caught playing opponents onside at times. However, he was willing to attack. Hansi Flick hauled Martin off at half-time for Alejandro Balde.

Midfielders

Pedri (CDM): 6

Pedri uncharacteristically lost possession on occasions. However, he was always willing to play the ball forwards.

Frenkie de Jong (CDM): 7

De Jong tracked back to cover his out-of-position defenders on numerous occasions. He also spread the ball around nicely.

Dani Olmo (CAM): 7

Olmo could have done a better job of holding the ball up and bringing his teammates into play at times. However, he was still able to play some excellent passes over the Espanyol defence and link up well with Yamal. Gavi came on for Olmo in the 77th minute.

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (RW): 9

The 17-year-old was always in space and not afraid to call out Robert Lewandowski for not passing to him. Yamal gave Barcelona the lead with a trademark curling effort that into the top corner that Barcelona's former prodigy Lionel Messi would have been proud of. Unfortunately, Yamal did perform a piece of play-acting when making the most of minimal contact from Leandro Cabrera. However, this worked for Yamal and his team as the referee, after looking at the VAR replays, sent off Cabrera. Yamal also set up Fermin Lopez's goal.

Robert Lewandowski (CF): 6

Lewandowski created a chance for himself but fired his effort narrowly wide early on in the game. Like any great striker, the Pole is narrow-minded and selfish in front of the goal. The 36-year-old tried to score from even the tightest of angles. Lewandowski was replaced by Lopez, who sealed the victory with a great strike in added time.

Raphinha (LW): 5

Raphinha would have wanted to have made more of an impact. However, Barca's most effective attacks came down the right-hand side where Yamal was playing.

Substitutes

Alejandro Balde, 7/10

Pau Cubarsi, 7/10

Fermin Lopez, 8/10

Gavi, 6/10