Barcelona vs. Osasuna: Predicted lineups, team news and La Liga score prediction

After an international break that saw Spain defeat the Netherlands to book a date with France in the Nations League semi-finals, La Liga returns this week with Barcelona facing an important tie in the title race.

Barcelona are narrowly leading La Liga

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga but only on goal difference. Both they and Real Madrid have 60 points. However, Barca is ahead with a goal difference of 48 compared to Los Blancos' 32. Hansi Flick's side's game in hand is the match this Thursday against Osasuna. Barca must make sure that they take all three points, with Real Madrid not playing until Saturday.

The Blaugrana are on a fantastic run of form in La Liga, with seven successive victories in the division. In those games, Robert Lewandowski has found the back of the net six times. Lewandowski also scored for Poland against Lithuania over the international break. Therefore, Barca should make light work of Osasuna this week and claim an important advantage over Real Madrid in the title race.

Osasuna have beaten Barca earlier in the campaign

Osasuna may be down in 14th place in La Liga and have not won in their last five games. However, they did defeat Barcelona when the two sides met at the El Sadar Stadium earlier in the season. Vicente Moreno will try to use this as a confidence booster for his team but it will be much more difficult for Osasuna to beat Barca at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Osasuna are not safe from relegation just yet, so need to pick up points at any given opportunity.

Ante Budimir netted a brace for Osasuna when they beat Barca 4-2. He now has 15 goals in 27 La Liga matches this campaign. Budimir also scored for Croatia against France in the recent international break. However, his side went on to lose to Les Bleus on penalties in their Nations League quarter-final. If Osasuna are to get anything from their match with Barca, then they will need Budimir to be on form.

Team news and predicted lineups

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 last time out, so Flick will likely field a similar lineup. Perhaps Ferran Torres will come in for Dani Olmo after coming off the bench to score against Atletico.

Barcelona predicted lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubrasi, Araujo, Balde, Gavi, Pedri, Yamal, Torres, Raphinha, Lewandoski

Osasuna has been on a poor run of form recently, so Moreno could make some changes to his lineup.

Osasuna predicted lineup: Herrera, Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz, Moncayola, Ibanez, Oroz, Garcia, Budimir, Zaragoza

Historical context and prediction

Osasuna did beat Barcelona the last time the two sides met. However, this was a rare win against the Blaugrana. It was their first victory over Barca since 2020 when Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet, but Roberto Torres scored the winner in added time. Barca will be expected to win the tie comfortably this week 3-0.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna

Barcelona play Osasuna at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Mar. 27, and the match can be streamed on ESPN+.