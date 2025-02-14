Premier League rumors: Isak to Liverpool, Delap to United, Mateta to Barca
Premier League rumors: Alexander Isak to Liverpool
Liverpool is the Premier League leader, but they may need to overhaul their roster this summer. Many of their top players, including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk, are in the final year of their contracts and could depart Anfield at the end of this campaign.
The Reds will need to sign a proven goalscorer if Salah is to move on from the club. TEAMtalk has reported, "Newcastle’s superstar striker Alexander Isak is very interested in a move to Liverpool... Arne Slot’s side are keen to sign a new striker in the summer, amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez."
Nunez has been underwhelming since joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2022. This season, Slot has often chosen to play Luis Diaz - who is predominantly a winger - up front instead of Nunez. The Uruguayan was even heavily linked with moving to the Saudi Pro League in January.
Isak has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League games this season. He will not come cheap, but he would want to leave Newcastle United—especially if they do not qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies are currently sixth in the division.
Liam Delap to Manchester United
Liam Delap has been a bright spark for Ipswich Town in the Premier League this season. He has found the back of the net nine times in 23 matches. However, the Tractor Boys remain in the relegation zone and could make a swift return to the Championship. Delap has proved that he is good enough for English soccer's top flight, so could move on from Portman Road.
The Athletic published an article linking Delap with Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled in the center-forward position this campaign. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zikzee have scored just five Premier League goals between them. Ruben Amorim even tried to play midfielder Kobbie Mainoo up front against Crystal Palace.
Jean-Philippe Mateta to Barcelona
Crystal Palace sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer. The Eagles could lose a second talented Frenchman in Jean-Philippe Mateta to another giant of European soccer.
According to Football Insider, "Palace value star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta at around £40-50million... Mateta is attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and former club Lyon."
Mateta has scored 10 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season. It would be hugely frustrating for Oliver Glasner if his side were to lose another one of their top performers.